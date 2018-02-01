Hawaii fires officer who sent missile alert

AFP, WASHINGTON

The administrator of Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency (HEMA) has resigned and an officer with a track record of “poor performance” has been fired after triggering mass panic with a false alert of a ballistic missile headed for the Pacific islands, officials said on Tuesday.

The Pacific archipelago, already on edge over the threat posed by North Korea, was terrorized by the erroneous alert, which was sent out by telephone to residents and tourists, and remained uncorrected for nearly 40 minutes.

Another employee of the state agency, which is responsible for notifying the public of threats to their safety, has been suspended, Hawaii State Adjutant Major General Joe Logan told reporters.

HEMA administrator Vern Miyagi resigned on Tuesday to take responsibility for the Jan. 13 incident, Logan said.

The emergency warning officer who sent out the alert of an imminent ballistic missile attack was fired on Friday last week, he added.

A state investigative report released on Tuesday said that the fired employee had been a “source of concern” for 10 years because of his “poor performance.”

“He is unable to comprehend the situation at hand and has confused real life events and drills on at least two separate occasions,” the report said.

In a separate report, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said the officer claimed he believed the threat was real and had not heard a phrase stating that it was an exercise.

At the same time, the report said, the sentence “This is not a drill” was included in the recorded message that prompted the officer to issue the alert.

Mobile phones across the Pacific islands received the emergency alert at 8:07am, and it was also transmitted by television and radio stations.

“In the minutes that followed, panic-stricken citizens called their families to say what they believed were their last words, and some even resorted to jumping into manholes to find shelter,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement accompanying the report.

The erroneous message came amid tensions with North Korea, which has tested rockets powerful enough to reach the US, though it is unclear whether they are yet able to deliver nuclear payloads.

It took the authorities 38 minutes to send out a message canceling the false alert. The FCC also looked into why it took so long to do so.

The FCC and state investigators blamed the mistake on a combination of human error, insufficient management controls and poor computer software.