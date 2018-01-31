US to resume its refugee program

The Guardian

The US is to resume refugee admissions from 11 countries after halting admissions from those countries in October last year to conduct a 90-day security review.

Senior administration officials on Monday said that admissions would resume with added security screenings, including more in-depth interviews.

US President Donald Trump temporarily halted refugee admissions from 11 “high-risk” countries in October when he signed an executive order ending his temporary ban on refugee admissions.

Officials would not elaborate on the additional screening measures in a call with reporters, but said many of the changes would be implemented before June.

“We will be rolling out new security measures for applicants from high-risk countries which will seek to prevent the program from being exploited by terrorists, criminals and fraudsters,” US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said.

The US has an arduous refugee referral and vetting process, which can take up to two years and involves background checks with several US agencies, plus interviews and medical checks. No refugees admitted to the US have been implicated in a major fatal terrorist attack since the Refugee Act of 1980, an analysis of terrorism and immigration by libertarian think tank the Cato Institute said.

Nevertheless, the president has claimed that refugees from Syria should not be admitted to the US because people fleeing the war there “may be ISIS,” or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State group.

His administration has also slashed the number refugee admissions cap to 45,000 people — the lowest cap on record.

International Rescue Committee data released last week said the US is on track to resettle fewer than half that target this fiscal year.