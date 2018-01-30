Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Trump protest in works

Protesters are readying themselves for the “most incredible protest in our history” to coincide with US President Donald Trump’s planned visit during the second half of this year. A Facebook event set up to organize a large-scale protest boasts of 20,000 attendees and a further 61,000 who are interested in attending. In the description of the event, organizers, who are using the placeholder date of Oct. 1, said: “It’s just been announced: Donald Trump is coming to Britain on a visit later this year. We don’t know when. But let’s be ready — and be prepared to take to the streets in the most incredible protest in our history.” Plans for a large-scale protest have been under way since Prime Minister Theresa May first invited Trump to a state visit within days of him being sworn in as president. The proposed visit sparked the creation of the Stop Trump Coalition which is co-organizing the protest. “It is our duty as citizens to speak out,” the group has said. “We oppose this state visit to the UK and commit ourselves to one of the biggest demonstrations in British history, to make very clear to our government, and to the world, that this is not in our name.”

CYPRUS

President faces runoff

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday finished first in his race for a second five-year term in office, but still faces a runoff with a communist-backed candidate he defeated in the last election in 2013. The final ballot tally showed Anastasiades garnering 35.5 percent of the vote. Stavros Malas, who ran as an independent with the support of the communist-rooted AKEL party, finished second with 30.25 percent. Nicholas Papadopoulos, leader of the center-right DIKO party and the son of late president Tassos Papadopoulos, trailed in third place with nearly 25.74 percent.

COLOMBIA

Rebels blamed for attacks

The nation’s last rebel group is suspected of weekend bombings that killed seven police and injured dozens of others, days after the government sought a new ceasefire. Authorities initially blamed drug gangs over the attacks, which began early on Saturday in the northern coastal city of Barranquilla that killed five officers and injured 41. However, the National Urban War Front of the National Liberation Army said in a statement that it carried out the Barranquilla attack. Rebel sources said they are investigating whether the text is authentic.

AUSTRIA

Alsop to conduct orchestra

The US conductor Marin Alsop has been appointed artistic director of the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, becoming the first woman to take up the prestigious role. Alsop, one of the world’s leading conductors, and the first woman to conduct the Last Night of the Proms in London, said she was honored to be assuming the post in Vienna, which she called “the seat of classical music.” Acknowledging how groundbreaking the appointment was for the classical music capital of the world, which has often been shockingly slow to welcome female musicians, let alone promote them to leadership roles, Alsop said she welcomed the chance to “push the envelope” for women in music. However, she said she hoped the time would soon come when being “the first woman” would no longer be news. “I’m very honored to be the first,” she said, “but I’m also rather shocked that we can be in this year, in this century and there can still be ‘firsts’ for women.”