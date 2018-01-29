Agencies

CAMBODIA

Foreigners arrested at party

Ten foreigners have been arrested for “singing and dancing pornographically,” police said yesterday, as the kingdom cracks down on racy behavior at popular tourist sites. The group, which could face up to a year in prison on pornography charges, was due in court this morning after police made the arrests on Thursday at a villa in Siem Reap. Duong Thavry, who heads the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Department in Siem Reap, said that some of those arrested were expatriates and others were tourists who had been in the country for several months. The national police said on its Web site that authorities had arrested six British nationals, two Canadians, one New Zealander and one more person.

PAKISTAN

French mountaineer rescued

An elite group of climbers have saved a French mountaineer in a daring high-altitude rescue mission on Nanga Parbat, one of the highest mountains in the world, as officials yesterday called off the search for a second missing alpinist, who was declared deceased. Four Polish climbers with support from the military on Saturday afternoon launched an effort to rescue Elisabeth Revol, but were unable to reach Polish national Tomek Mackiewicz. They were flown by the military from the K2 base camp to reach the stranded climbers.

UNITED STATES

‘Beetle Bailey’ creator dies

Mort Walker, the artist and creator of the long-running comic strip Beetle Bailey about the antics of a work-shirking US Army private, died at his home on Saturday, his family said. He was 94. His son Greg Walker, who cowrote the strip with his father in his later years, said his dad died at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, of pneumonia while recovering from a broken hip. Mort Walker drew the strip for 68 years, longer than any other comic-strip artist, his son said. He was also a co-creator of the long-running strip Hi and Lois about a suburban family, which continues today, written and drawn by his sons Greg and Brian Walker and also artist Chance Browne. Greg Walker said that Beetle and his friends will go on in the funny pages as a legacy to his father.

COLOMBIA

Police station bombed

At least five police officers were killed and 41 others wounded on Saturday when alleged drug traffickers detonated a bomb at a station in the northern city of Barranquilla. The bombing was one of the deadliest on security personnel in recent years, casting a pall over preparations for the city’s annual carnival. Barranquilla police commander Mariano Botero said the bomb detonated as the officers gathered for morning formation. A police source said 49 officers were at the site when the bomb exploded. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack, Attorney General Nestor Martinez said.

CANADA

New provincial boss picked

The governing party of Saskatchewan province on Saturday chose a new leader who is a staunch opponent of the federal government’s plans to implement carbon taxes across the nation. The right-leaning Saskatchewan Party chose Scott Moe to replace Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall as party leader and premier. Moe is expected to be sworn in in the coming days. He won the race after five rounds of voting, beating out five rivals. Wall is retiring after serving as premier for a decade.

ALBANIA

Opposition supporters rally