Mogul Wynn resigns as Republican finance chair

AP, WASHINGTON

Casino mogul Steve Wynn on Saturday resigned as finance chairman of the US Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the committee’s fundraising efforts during US President Donald Trump’s first year, helping it rake in more than US$130 million.

“Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair,” committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts. Wynn has denied the allegations.

One case led to a US$7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, the newspaper reported.

Wynn confirmed his resignation in a statement released on Saturday: “The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue. The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction.”

Wynn was chosen by Trump to lead the committee’s fundraising efforts, and he contributed more than US$600,000 to Republican causes last year, according to the US Federal Election Commission.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Trump had signed off on the decision for Wynn to resign. The person was not authorized to share private discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Since 2013, Wynn has contributed nearly US$2.4 million to Republican candidates and party organizations around the US, including last years’ special election winners, as well as dozens of state Republican Party committees.

The allegations against Wynn have come during a wave of sexual misconduct claims against prominent media, entertainment and political figures that gained momentum last fall after the emergence of detailed allegations of rape and harassment involving movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

During the fall, finance committee officials, including McDaniel, said that Weinstein had been a top donor for the Democrats, including 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton.

In early October, McDaniel tweeted that if the Democratic National Committee (DNC) “truly stands up for women like they say they do, then returning Weinstein’s dirty money should be a no-brainer.”

The DNC has not yet said whether it will return any money donated by Wynn.

Wynn was among the organizers of Trump’s fundraiser last week at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to celebrate the anniversary of the inauguration. Trump was unable to attend because of the federal government shutdown.

Wynn also helped put together top-dollar events in Dallas last October and New York City last month.

Trump, addressing Nevada supporters in February 2016, praised Wynn as a “great friend of mine.”

“Steve is always calling. He’s always got advice. Right, Steve? ‘Donald, I think you ought to do this and that,’” Trump said at the time. “His advice, I like to listen to, I’ll be honest with you.”

The Republican National Committee is to meet in Washington next week and is expected to approve a new finance chair.