Japanese to receive refund after virtual currency theft

AFP, TOKYO

Japan-based virtual currency exchange Coincheck yesterday said that it would refund ￥46.3 billion (US$426 million) to customers after hackers stole hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of digital assets.

The company said it will use its own funds to reimburse all 260,000 customers who lost their holdings of NEM, the 10th-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

On Friday, the company detected an “unauthorized access” of the exchange and later suspended trading for all cryptocurrencies apart from bitcoin.

The resulting ￥58 billion loss exceeded the value of bitcoins that disappeared from MtGox in 2014.

The major Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange collapsed after admitting that 850,000 coins — worth about US$480 million at the time — had disappeared from its vaults.

Nearly one-third of global bitcoin transactions in December were denominated in yen, according to specialist Web site jpbitcoin.com.

As many as 10,000 businesses in Japan are thought to accept bitcoin and bitFlyer, the country’s main bitcoin exchange, saw its user base pass the 1 million mark in November.

Major Japanese newspapers yesterday labelled the management of virtual currencies at Coincheck “sloppy” and said that the company had “expanded business by putting safety second.”

Local media added that the Japanese Financial Services Agency was expected to take disciplinary measures against Coincheck, which proclaims itself “the leading bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange in Asia,” following the theft.