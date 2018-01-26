Russia searches for missing fishing boat with 21 crew

AFP, MOSCOW

Russian rescuers yesterday were searching for a fishing boat that has gone missing in the Sea of Japan with 21 crew members believed to be on board.

The boat called Vostok sent out an emergency radio signal yesterday morning from 200km off the coast of the far eastern Primorye Krai, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

“Attempts to communicate with the boat met with no success,” the ministry said.

It sent out helicopters, boats and a plane to search for the fishing vessel. A helicopter later spotted a buoy as well as two lifejackets floating on the water.

“Rescue attempts are hindered by rough sea and strong winds,” the ministry said.

CRIME PROBE

The Russian Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement that it had opened a probe into possible breaches of safety rules for marine transport leading to multiple deaths.

The boat was going from the Port of Donghae in South Korea to the port of Kholmsk on the Russian island of Sakhalin, it said.

The emergency signal was sent out at about 6:30pm on Wednesday and the boat since then has not shown up on global positioning systems, the committee said.

“In the area where the buoy went off, the boat and crew members have not been found,” it added.

The boat belongs to a large fishing company based on Sakhalin that specializes in catching crab, Interfax reported.

The Sakhalin local government said in a statement that the boat was in an area with a lot of shipping and “chances are high for a positive outcome.”