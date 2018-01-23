Agencies

BRAZIL

Violent LGBT deaths spike

Violent deaths of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people have hit an all-time high following a sudden spike last year, new research revealed. At least 445 LGBT people died as victims of homophobia last year — a 30 percent increase from 2016, according to LGBT watchdog group Grupo Gay de Bahia. The victims — 387 murders and 58 suicides — include Dandara dos Santos, a transsexual woman who was beaten to death in the northeastern city of Fortaleza in March last year. A video of her being beaten and kicked circulated on social media with her torturers calling her homophobic slurs. The country is one of the world’s most violent, with a record 62,000 homicides in 2016, but authors of the research have said the deaths were directly related to homophobia. Luiz Mott, an anthropologist and president of Grupo Gay de Bahia, said the rising violence owed much to the prominence of ultraconservative politicians, many of whom are linked to the powerful evangelical caucus in congress.

MEXICO

Journalists robbed

Assailants have robbed cameras and cellphones from journalists covering a campaign tour by the country’s indigenous presidential candidate. Maria de Jesus Patricio, known as “MariChuy,” is being supported by the National Indigenous Congress in her bid to get on the July 1 ballot as an independent candidate. The group wrote in its Twitter account that reporters following the candidate in a convoy were on Sunday stopped by armed assailants in two vehicles on a road in Michoacan State. The assailants threatened and robbed the journalists, the group said.

UNITED STATES

Jack Whitten dies aged 78

Painter and sculptor Jack Whitten has died at the age of 78, his gallery announced on Sunday. The black artist was known for continually evolving over his five-decade career — from painting to sculpture and from figurative to abstract. Born in Bessemer, Alabama, on Dec. 5, 1939, he grew up in the segregationist south of the country, where he was an activist in the civil rights struggle, before moving to New York in 1960. His early work evoked the racism experienced by African-Americans, but it was his abstract pieces that won greater renown in the art world, particularly in his later years. Determined to constantly push his own limits, he left the brush to work with razor blades, Afro-combs or household squeegees.

SOUTH KOREA

Bribe allegations probed

Prosecutors yesterday raided the house and office of former president Lee Myung-bak’s brother, reports said, probing allegations that the former head of state took bribes from the national spy agency during his term. Lee Sang-deuk, 82 — who was seen as highly influential during his younger brother’s time in office — is suspected of receiving hundreds of millions of won from the National Intelligence Service, Yonhap news agency reported. Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office searched the elder brother’s home and office, and confiscated documents and hard drives, Yonhap said. Lee Sang-deuk, a former lawmaker, was found guilty of corruption in a separate case in 2013 and served 14 months in jail. The raid comes as part of a widening probe into illicit transfers of funds between the presidential office and the spy agency during the administrations of Lee and his ousted successor, Park Geun-hye, both of them conservatives.