UK military lagging Russia: army chief

AFP, LONDON

Britain would struggle to match Russian military capabilities on the battlefield and risks falling further behind potential adversaries without more investment, the head of the British army was to say yesterday.

In a rare public speech, British Chief of the General Staff Nick Carter was expected to say that Russia is building increasingly aggressive and expeditionary forces while it has already demonstrated the use of superior long-range missiles in Syria.

Moscow last year also initiated simulated attacks across northern Europe, from Kaliningrad to Lithuania, Carter was to say in an afternoon speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“The time to address these threats is now — we cannot afford to sit back,” he was to say, according to the British Ministry of Defence.

“Our ability to pre-empt or respond to threats will be eroded if we don’t keep up with our adversaries,” he was to say. “We must take notice of what is going on around us or our ability to take action will be massively constrained. Speed of decisionmaking, speed of deployment and modern capability are essential if we wish to provide realistic deterrence.”

The stark comments, rare for a serving UK defense chief, were to be delivered in a speech focused on “the increasingly real threats that pose a risk to the UK’s way of life,” the institute said.

They come as years of austerity and public sector funding cuts have left Britain’s armed forces strained and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond under pressure to act.

British Minister of Defence Gavin Williamson, who only took over the role in November after his predecessor, Michael Fallon, stepped down over a sexual harassment scandal, is reportedly calling for increased funding.

Carter’s expected remarks would add to the pressure on Hammond to bow to those demands.

“State-based competition is now being employed in more novel and increasingly integrated ways and we must be ready to deal with them,” the general was to tell an invited audience at the institute.

“The threats we face are not thousands of miles away, but are now on Europe’s doorstep — we have seen how cyberwarfare can be both waged on the battlefield and to disrupt normal people’s lives — we in the UK are not immune from that,” he was to say.

Carter’s anticipated warning follows similar comments from retired defense chiefs in recent months.

Richard Barrons, until last year the head of Britain’s Joint Forces Command which prepares for conflicts, called for the defense budget to be raised to ensure the country’s armed forces could adequately protect against potential attacks from China or Russia.