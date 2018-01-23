‘Three Billboards’ sweeps female-led SAG Awards

AP, LOS ANGELES

The Western-inspired revenge story Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri on Sunday swept the female-focused Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with wins for best ensemble, best actress for Frances McDormand and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

It was almost an exact repeat of the major Golden Globe Awards wins with Gary Oldman also winning best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and Allison Janney taking supporting actress for playing Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya.

As with many of the awards shows this season, it was the treatment of women in Hollywood that stayed at the forefront of the show, which featured a roster of nearly all female presenters and Kristen Bell as its inaugural host.

“We are living in a watershed moment,” Bell said in her opening monologue, which stayed light and mostly clear of politics. “Let’s make sure that we’re leading the charge with empathy and diligence.”

With many prominent men in Hollywood facing accusations of sexual misconduct, virtually every aspect of awards season has been affected by the scandal — from questions on the red carpet to anxiety over who might win.

Both James Franco and Aziz Ansari two weeks ago won Golden Globe Awards while wearing Time’s Up pins before being accused of sexual misconduct and in Ansari’s case, aggressive sexual behavior by an anonymous accuser.

Both were nominated on Sunday and lost, Franco to Oldman and Ansari to William H. Macy for Shameless.

Rockwell, who beat out his co-star Woody Harrelson for the award, took his moment on stage to give a shout out to McDormand.

“Frances, you’re a powerhouse,” Rockwell said. “I stand shoulder to shoulder with you and all the incredible women in this room who are trying to make things better. It’s long overdue.”

Most of the comments in the evening were forward-looking.

“This is not a moment in time. This is a movement,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said.

Big television winners included NBC’s This Is Us, which took the ensemble award for drama and won Sterling K. Brown the outstanding actor award, and HBO’s Veep, which got outstanding comedy ensemble and a best actress win for Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

HBO’s Big Little Lies picked up best actor in a miniseries wins for both Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman.

“I’m so grateful today that our careers can go beyond 40 years old,” Kidman said in her acceptance speech. “We are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us because our stories are finally being told.”

The Crown’s Claire Foy won best female actor in a drama series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lifetime achievement award recipient Morgan Freeman kept his remarks brief after a moving highlight reel of his expansive career and an introduction by Rita Moreno.

The Oscar-winner for Million Dollar Baby and four-time nominee has more than 80 films to his name.

“I’m gonna tell you what’s wrong with this statue,” he said as he wrapped up. “From the back it works, from the front it’s gender specific. Maybe I started something.”

The day’s first awards went to Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman, which were honored for best stunt ensemble honors.

Producers have said the female-forward approach was inspired by last year’s Women’s March, but the show arrived at a time when some of the industry’s biggest names are leading the Time’s Up and Me Too movements to address gender inequality, sexual misconduct, pay disparities and other issues.