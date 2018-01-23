Mayon volcano alert raised again

AFP, LEGAZPI, Philippines

A giant mushroom-shaped cloud yesterday shot up from the Philippines’ most active volcano, turning day into night as it rained ash on communities where tens of thousands have fled after warnings of an impending eruption.

“Hazardous eruption imminent,” the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Philvocs) said in its latest bulletin, adding that Mayon volcano could blow up within days after two weeks of activity.

Fine ash and sand fell on Legazpi, a city of about 200,000 people, and nearby areas after the midday explosion turned the area into virtual nighttime, forcing motorists to switch on their lights and use windscreen wipers, an Agence France-Prese video stringer said.

The ash column rose several kilometers above the volcano, blotting out the sun in a largely agricultural region about 330km southeast of Manila.

“I had to stop because my helmet had filled up with ash,” 39-year-old housewife Girlie Panesa said as she parked her motorcycle by the roadside in the nearby town of Ligao.

She asked bystanders for water to wash the cement-gray ash off her visor, saying she plans to ride home despite the hazardous conditions because her teenage daughter was alone in their house.

“We expect the explosions to continue,” Philvocs Director Renato Solidum told a news conference in Manila.

“There is a possibility of a dangerous eruption, the start of which we are already witnessing,” Solidum added.

He advised local officials to evacuate more areas around the crater, expanding the danger zone from 6km to 8km.

He also warned aircraft to steer clear of the area due to the danger of jet engines sucking in ash that could gum up turbines, potentially causing a catastrophic crash.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it has shut down Legazpi airport until further notice, disrupting several domestic flights, while warning off other aircraft from the region.

“CAAP advised pilots flying near the area to exercise extreme caution, as ash from volcanic eruption can be hazardous to the aircraft,” it said in an advisory.

More than 40,000 people had fled in the past week, the civil defense office in Manila said yesterday.

Solidum said superheated volcanic rocks and ash rolled down the volcano’s flanks while the ash column was shooting up, threatening surrounding communities.

Mayon, a near-perfect cone, rises 2,460m and is considered the most volatile of the nation’s 22 active volcanoes. There have been 51 previous eruptions in recorded history, the last one in 2014. In 1814, it buried the town of Cagsawa, killing more than 1,000 people.