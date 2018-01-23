Six dead in Congo protest crackdown

Bloomberg

At least six people died on Sunday when security forces clashed with anti-government protesters in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DR Congo) capital, the UN said.

Police and soldiers fired teargas and live rounds to disperse thousands of Catholic worshipers as they left Sunday morning services in Kinshasa and attempted to march to protest Congolese President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down.

Similar scenes played out at parishes in several other Congolese cities.

Local authorities had refused to authorize the demonstrations, while organizers said they did not require permission.

On Saturday, numerous roadblocks manned by the police and the military were set up as both text messaging and Internet services were cut. There was a heavy security presence outside Catholic churches on Sunday morning.

The UN’s Organization Stabilization Mission in DR Congo spokeswoman Florence Marchal said that at least six civilians were killed in Kinshasa.

Fifty-seven people were injured nationwide, including 20 in Kinshasa, and 111 were arrested throughout the nation, she said.

Bloomberg saw two priests and several others being beaten and then detained in the Kinshasa district of Bandalungwa.

Police spokesman Colonel Pierrot Mwanamputu said on state television on Sunday night that police dispersed “delinquents” and “thugs” to protect the population.

He said that two civilians were shot dead in Kinshasa and nine police officers were injured, two seriously.

Similar clashes three weeks ago left at least 12 people dead, according to the Lay Coordination Committee, a group of Catholic activists, which called a demonstration on New Year’s Eve to demand Kabila’s departure.

Organizers said security forces fired teargas into churches and live rounds at worshipers preparing to march.

Kabila, who has led Africa’s biggest copper producer since 2001, was supposed to step down at the end of his second term in December 2016 after an election to find his successor. That vote was delayed and Kabila remained in office, sparking protests in which dozens of people were killed by security forces.

The central African nation, which gained independence from Belgium almost six decades ago, has never had a peaceful transfer of power.

In November last year, the electoral commission published a new schedule fixing presidential and parliamentary polls for Dec. 23 this year, but the main opposition groups, which back the marches, have rejected the calendar. They insist Kabila leave power to make way for a transition period under an interim head of state.

While not involved in organizing the marches, the leadership of the Catholic Church has adopted an increasingly assertive tone against the government. One of the few institutions to have a presence and enjoy credibility across the vast nation, the church brokered an agreement between Kabila’s political coalition and opposition parties on New Year’s Eve 2016.

The deal permitted the president to remain in power an extra year as long as his supporters didn’t try to change the constitution and elections were held last year.

That agreement was “violated” by Kabila’s government, Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo, the archbishop of Kinshasa, told reporters on Jan. 2.

At the same news conference, he condemned the “barbarism” deployed by security forces on Dec. 31.