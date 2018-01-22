French prison unions vote to press ahead with strike

AFP, PARIS

A week-long French prison strike sparked by a spate of inmate attacks on guards looks set to enter a second week after unions on Saturday rejected proposals to end the standoff.

A solution to the crisis had looked to be inching closer after two of France’s three major prison unions — CGT and Ufap-Unsa — suspended a protest action to put fresh proposals on security and employment after a week of tension.

However, by Saturday evening both those unions said their members had rejected the proposals as they called for a “total blockage” of prisons today.

The strike has seen guards across the country down tools following a string of attacks by inmates and scuffles at jails, including Europe’s biggest, Fleury-Merogis, just south of Paris.

A third major union, FO, did not join the talks and called for an even tougher stance after rejecting a draft agreement proposing the creation of 1,100 guard jobs over four years, “including a first tranche of 100 jobs from 2018.”

The French prison service employs 28,000 guards in 188 establishments holding about 78,000 prisoners.

The CGT said it would not sign up to the floated proposals it dubbed as “falling well short” of their demands and called on members to follow its call to blockade all prisons from today.

They were later backed by Ufap-Unsa, the biggest union representing about 40 percent of prison staff.

The draft proposals text, which was sent to French Minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet, included measures to improve security for guards and a defined regime for “terrorist and radicalized detainees,” allowing for a “total lockdown on the management of most dangerous detainees.”

FO fiercely opposes the proposals, with deputy secretary-general Yoan Karar labeling them as “window dressing.”

Three inmates, including one under surveillance for Muslim radicalization, on Friday attacked two guards with a knife in Borgo, Corsica, wounding one of them seriously.

On Jan. 11, German convict Christian Ganczarski, a former al-Qaeda militant, attacked three officers with scissors and a razor blade at a high-security prison in northern France.

Two other attacks followed in less than a week, prompting guards to launch a nationwide strike calling for improved security at often-overcrowded prisons.