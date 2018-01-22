Widespread food shortages fueling Venezuelan unrest

The Guardian

Amid desperate food shortages Venezuelans are picking up new survival skills.

On the night of Jan. 9, for example, a hungry mob took just 30 minutes to pick clean a grocery store in the city of Puerto Ordaz.

By the time owner Luis Felipe Anatael arrived at the bodega he had opened five months earlier, the looters had hauled away everything from cold cuts to ketchup to the cash registers.

“It makes you want to cry,” Anatael said in an interview. “I think we are headed for chaos.”

Evidence for his prediction can be found in towns and cities across Venezuela that have been hit by an outbreak of looting and mob violence. Angry about empty supermarket shelves and skyrocketing prices, some people are breaking into warehouses, ransacking food trucks and invading outlying farms.

During the first 11 days of this month the Venezuelan Observatory for Social Conflict, a Caracas rights group, recorded 107 episodes of looting and several deaths in 19 of the 23 states.

Recent headlines from Venezuela read like notes from the Apocalypse: On Margarita Island dozens of people waded into the ocean and forced their way aboard a fishing boat, making off with its catch of sardines

In the city of Maracay, just west of Caracas, thieves broke into a veterinary school, stole two pregnant thoroughbred horses and slaughtered them for meat.

A recent video from the western state of Merida shows a group of people cornering a cow before stoning it to death as bystanders yell: “The people are hungry!”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blames the country’s woes on an “economic war” against his government by rightwingers and foreign interests, but his critics say his government has disrupted domestic food production by expropriating farms and factories.

The government has less cash to import food because of its mismanagement of the oil sector, where production has fallen to a 29-year low. Hyperinflation and the collapse of the currency have put the prices of foodstuffs available on the black market beyond of the reach of many families.

However, rather than reforming the economy, the government has resorted to handouts and far-fetched schemes.

As they grow thinner some Venezuelans insist they have a right to take matters into their own hands. That was the case in Maracaibo, where residents recently swarmed into the streets, stopped two trucks filled with flour and candy, and emptied them.

“We either loot or we die of hunger,” one of the looters, Maryoli Corniele, told Diario la Verdad, the local newspaper.

Sometimes the looting has been spontaneous, but in other cases the targeting of shops and food trucks appears to have been coordinated via chat groups on Facebook and Whatsapp.