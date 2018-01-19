May to meet with Macron at summit

AFP, LONDON

British and French leaders yesterday aimed to deepen cooperation in tackling terrorism and the refugee crisis at a bilateral summit near London, as Britain tries to strengthen ties before leaving the EU next year.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was to meet French President Emmanuel Macron — on his first official trip across the English Channel — at an army base close to the capital, with an agenda intended to “reflect the broadness of the UK-France relationship,” British officials said.

Either side of the summit, attended by both countries’ Cabinet ministers, the leaders are expected to have a private lunch and attend a reception at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

In a piece of diplomatic theater, Macron is expected to confirm that France will agree in principle to loan London the Bayeux Tapestry, the famed 941-year-old embroidery that recounts the 1066 Norman conquest of Britain.

“Today’s summit will underline that we remain committed to defending our people and upholding our values as liberal democracies in the face of any threat, whether at home or abroad,” May said in a statement ahead of the talks.

“Our friendship has always gone far beyond defense and security, and the scope of today’s discussions represents its broad and unique nature,” she added.

The leaders are to address the sensitive issue of refugees, with Britain’s arrangement with France over policing the border in Calais likely to be scrutinized.

Hundreds of people continue to camp out in the northern French town, hoping to stow away on trucks heading to Britain, a destination seen as an El Dorado by some refugees from Afghanistan and east Africa.

The two countries currently abide by the 15-year-old Treaty of Le Touquet, which permits immigration checks within each other’s borders.

A new treaty was scheduled to be signed at yesterday’s summit to complement the 2003 deal, French officials said.

May is set to agree to welcome more young refugees stuck in Calais and increase financial aid, a British government spokesman said.

Media reports yesterday suggested she is willing to offer an extra ￡45 million (US$62.3 million) to improve border security, but Macron is to demand extra funds for Calais.

“We have in the past contributed to security and if there are requests for further help, we would look at those,” a British government spokesman said. “We’ve given clear commitment to child refugees.”

May and Macron are also due to announce enhanced police cooperation to control the border.

The British prime minister is also set to commit to sending British Royal Air Force helicopters to a key French counterterrorism operation in Mali.