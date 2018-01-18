Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trump passes mental test

The cognitive test on which President Donald Trump received a perfect score is considered a good screening tool for mental decline in an otherwise healthy person, medical experts said. Trump asked to be administered a mental test and was given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment as part of a medical exam by Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, who on Tuesday said he had absolutely no concerns about Trump’s neurological function. Trump scored 30 out of 30. “It’s a screening assessment that we use routinely in the clinics to determine whether someone has some degree of cognitive impairment or not,” he said. “If they score poorly on that assessment, then usually there is more detailed evaluation that follows, but if they score well that usually indicates there is pretty good cognitive function. They are essentially intact.”

UNITED STATES

Drunk droning outlawed

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Monday signed a law making it illegal to fly an uncrewed aerial vehicle after too many drinks, a spokesman said on the Republican’s last day in office. The law prohibits flying a drone with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, the same as for driving a vehicle, or while drugged. Violators face up to six months in jail, a US$1,000 fine or both.

MEXICO

Dinosaur tail to be auctioned

A fossilized dinosaur tail discovered in Morocco is to be auctioned on Tuesday night to raise funds for the reconstruction of thousands of schools damaged by two earthquakes that struck the Latin American nation in September last year. The 4m, 180kg tail is to be offered at a reserve price of 1.8 million pesos (US$95,805), according to organizer Morton’s Auction House. Anything raised above the reserve price is to be donated to the BBVA Bancomer Foundation to help finance the reconstruction of about 5,000 damaged schools.

UNITED KINGDOM

France to lend tapestry

France is set to lend Britain the Bayeux Tapestry, an 11th century treasure that tells the tale of how William the Conqueror came to invade England in 1066, several national British media reported yesterday. French President Emmanuel Macron, who is due in Britain today for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, is due to make the announcement during his visit, according to the Times and Guardian newspapers. The tapestry, whose precise origins are obscure and which has never left France in its nearly 950-year history, is on display in the town of Bayeux, in the northwestern French region of Normandy.

CHINA

Reporter says wife abducted

A Chinese-American journalist who extensively interviewed the exiled businessman Guo Wengui (郭文貴) has said that his wife has been kidnapped and held for months by Chinese security forces. Chen Xiaoping (陳小平), a New York-based editor at Chinese-language Media Mirror Group, told The Associated Press that a new video that surfaced this week of his wife denouncing his work was filmed under duress and proves that she is being held captive by the government. An anonymous YouTube account believed to be linked to Chinese security agencies on Monday uploaded a video of Li Huaiping (李懷平) asking her husband to stop searching for her. Li disappeared from southern China in September last year.