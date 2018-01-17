Agencies

RUSSIA

Rival leader’s firm targeted

The Ministry of Justice on Monday said it had filed a lawsuit to shut down a company used by opposition leader Alexei Navalny that is being used to finance his political campaigning. The ministry said it asked a Moscow court to close the Fifth Season of the Year foundation, which rents premises for Navalny’s headquarters and employs campaign workers, over unspecified violations. The court is set to consider it on Monday next week.

UNITED STATES

Kushner told of China link

Counterintelligence officials early last year had warned US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner that Chinese-born businesswoman Wendi Deng Murdoch (鄧文迪) might be using their friendship to benefit Chinese government interests, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Citing unidentified sources, the Journal said US officials were also concerned that the ex-wife of media magnate Rupert Murdoch was lobbying to push a major Chinese-funded construction project in Washington, which intelligence officials consider a national security risk, because it features a 21m tower that could be used for surveillance. A spokesman said Wendi Deng Murdoch “has no knowledge of any FBI concerns or other intelligence agency concerns relating to her or her associations.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Russia bombers intercepted

The Royal Air Force (RAF) on Monday scrambled two fighter jets to intercept Russian strategic bombers near the nation’s airspace. The RAF confirmed that it sent Typhoon aircraft from the Lossiemouth base in Scotland on a “quick reaction alert” as two Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack bombers approached Britain. “The Russian aircraft were initially monitored by a variety of friendly nation fighters and subsequently intercepted by the RAF in the North Sea,” the RAF said. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the pair of bombers flew over the Barents, Norwegian and North seas during a 13-hour training mission that covered neutral waters, in line with international norms.

UNITED KINGDOM

Dog noted for WWII bravery

A US Army dog that attacked a machine-gun nest during World War II was on Monday posthumously awarded the nation’s highest honor for animal bravery. Chips, a German shepherd-husky cross, was awarded the Dickin Medal for actions during a 1943 beach landing in Sicily. According to the US soldiers, Chips raced into an Italian machine-gun nest, attacking an enemy soldier by the throat and pulling the gun from its mount. Chips suffered scalp wounds and powder burns in the battle, but survived the war, returning to his owners in Pleasantville, New York.

GERMANY

Auschwitz guard appeal fails

A 96-year-old former guard at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp has asked authorities not to jail him, despite losing a court challenge against his sentence. Oskar Groening has filed a formal “request for mercy” with prosecutors in Lueneburg, a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice in Lower Saxony State said on Monday. The constitutional court late last month ruled that Groening must serve out his four-year sentence as an accessory to the murders of 300,000 people, rejecting defenders’ argument that imprisonment at such an advanced age would violate his “right to life.” Groening became known as the “bookkeeper of Auschwitz” for his role as an accountant, sorting and counting money collected from people killed or used as slave labor. He confessed his “moral guilt” ahead of his 2015 conviction.