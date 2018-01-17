Venezuelan forces capture fugitive group in shoot-out

AP, CARACAS

Venezuelan special forces on Monday captured five members of a band led by a rebellious police officer who has been on the run since stealing a helicopter and launching grenades at government buildings in the capital last year, officials said.

It was not clear if the renegade officer, Oscar Perez, had been killed or captured in a deadly gunbattle after more than six months on the run.

Two officers were killed and five seriously wounded during a shoot-out with Perez and his comrades, the Venezuelan Ministry of Interior Relations said in a statement.

“The members of this terrorist cell who conducted armed resistance were taken down and five criminals captured and detained,” it said.

The group was preparing a car bomb to use against an embassy, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a televised address said without giving details.

Earlier on Monday, Perez, 36, posted videos showing blood dripping across his face as gunshots rang in the background. Perez said officers were firing at the group and wanted to kill him instead of permitting his surrender.

“We’re going to turn ourselves in,” Perez shouted.

He holed up with at least two other men in what appeared to be a home in the mountains outside Caracas. He urged Venezuelans in the videos to fight against the socialist government.

“I want to ask Venezuela not to lose heart — fight, take to the streets,” he said. “It is time for us to be free and only you have the power now.”

Perez leaped into the spotlight in June last year, when he staged a dramatic helicopter attack in Caracas, lobbing grenades at the Supreme Court and interior ministry buildings in broad daylight. No one was injured in the incidents and Perez managed to flee before authorities swarmed in.

Days after his helicopter attack, Perez rode into Caracas on a motorcycle and appeared at an anti-government protest.

Adding to the intrigue is Perez’s unusual past, which combined work as a highly trained officer, an action-movie actor, pilot and dog trainer.

Perez last month posted videos showing him and a small armed band taking over a military outpost and smashing a portrait of Maduro with his foot. Perez and the assailants berated several detained guards for doing nothing to help their fellow citizens suffering from hunger.

Maduro responded in the following days, vowing to meet Perez with bullets.

Meanwhile, Maduro has called for an investigation into Roman Catholic priests he says have made comments critical of the government.

He said in an address that church officials might have committed hate crimes, an accusation he frequently levels at government critics, and called on the pro-government chief prosecutor and Supreme Court to investigate.

Maduro did not directly name any priests.

However, the newspaper El National said he alluded to Bishop Victor Hugo Basabe of San Felipe praying for the liberation of Venezuela from the “corrupt plague” that sees citizens eating from garbage, while Bishop Antonio Lopez Castillo of Barquisimeto drew cheers from thousands at a Mass when he asked that Venezuela be saved from corruption.