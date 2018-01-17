FEATURE: Romanian sheep menace US base

AFP, STOENESTI, Romania

One of the most important strategic sites in Europe for the US military has come under threat from a rather unexpected enemy: a flock of sheep.

It is their random meanderings near the Deveselu base in southern Romania that has triggered an unusual power struggle between US commanders and a stubborn local sheep farmer.

Dumitru Bleja’s approximately 250 sheep “grazed without problem” in the area for years before the US arrived at the end of 2013, said Alexandru Damian, mayor of Stoenesti, a community on the vast Danubian Plain 40km north of the border with Bulgaria.

“Sheep are not like people. They don’t respect the rules, they go into areas where security sensors are active, touching the fence and setting off alarm systems,” he said.

This is unthinkable for the US military, which chose the site as one of its two anti-missile defense systems to help defend NATO members against the threat of short and medium-range ballistic missiles, particularly from the Middle East.

In 2014, the top US official at Deveselu informed the Romanian Ministry of National Defense that having a shelter for sheep about 10m from the fence “undermines the minimum security requirements and is incompatible” with the running of the base.

The complaint has spiraled into a legal saga for more than three years between the ministry and the farmer that has reached the nation’s highest court, which today is to rule on one of the aspects of the case.

Bleja had in 2007 bought nearly 1 hectare of land adjacent to the area later taken over by the base and a year later built a shelter for his sheep — well before work began on the military site, but the farmer never applied for planning permission to build, Damian said.

With the ministry pursuing him for building without a permit, the shepherd has responded with his own claims — damages of up to 18,000 euros (US$22,005) in the event of the demolition of his 132m2 sheep pen.

For the mayor, the situation is “embarrassing.”

“We have signed a treaty with the Americans and we should respect it,” Damian said. The US military declined to comment “on a dispute between the Romanian government and a private citizen.”

“We sincerely appreciate the strong and continued partnership between the United States and our Romanian allies that allows for continued operations at Naval Support Facility Deveselu,” said Lieutenant Tim Pietrack, spokesman for the US Navy’s Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia region.

The base at Deveselu, which is part of the NATO missile shield and was built at an estimated cost of US$800 million, was inaugurated in May 2016, infuriating Russia which views it as a security threat right on its doorstep.

In Stoenesti, residents are largely reluctant to talk “to avoid getting into trouble” with Bleja, but some believe that he is the one at fault.

“Even if we’re talking about building a road, people should just accept the conditions laid out” by the authorities responsible for expropriations, one bar owner said.

“You can’t just dig in your heels and do things of your own accord. The landowner must reach an agreement with the military and with the local authorities,” 69-year-old retiree Nicoleta Nacu said. “And the damages he is asking for are exaggerated, because after all, the sheep pen is not all that big.”

One local councilor even accused the farmer of buying the land and building the shelter there “on purpose, to be able to demand significant compensation from the Americans,” but the idea was dismissed out of hand by Bleja’s lawyer, Serban Dinu.