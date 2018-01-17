Voice of The Cranberries dies at 46

AP, LONDON and NEW YORK

Dolores O’Riordan, whose urgent, powerful voice helped make Irish rock band The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s, on Monday died suddenly in a London hotel.

The singer-songwriter’s publicist, Lindsey Holmes, confirmed that O’Riordan died in London, where she was recording.

“No further details are available at this time,” Holmes said.

Her Cranberries bandmates — Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergus Lawler — said on Twitter that O’Riordan “was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after 9am to a hotel where a woman in her 40s was found dead. The police force said the death was being treated as “unexplained.”

Irish President Michael Higgins said O’Riordan and The Cranberries “had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.”

O’Riordan was born on Sept. 6, 1971, in Ballybricken, southwest Ireland. In 1990, she answered an ad from a local band in nearby Limerick — then called The Cranberry Saw Us — that was looking for a lead singer.

A name change and a confluence of factors turned The Cranberries into international stars. Their guitar-based sound had an alternative-rock edge at a time when grunge was storming the music scene.

The band’s songs — on which O’Riordan was chief lyricist and cosongwriter — had a Celtic-infused tunefulness and in O’Riordan, the group had a charismatic lead singer with a distinctively powerful voice.

“For anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O’Riordan was the voice of a generation. As the female lead singer of a hugely successful rock band, she blazed a trail and might just have been Limerick’s greatest ever rock star. RIP,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Twitter.

She told London’s Metro newspaper last year that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and she spoke to the Irish News about her battles with depression.

O’Riordan said depression “is one of the worst things to go through,” but that “I’ve also had a lot of joy in my life, especially with my children.”

“You get ups as well as downs. Sure, isn’t that what life’s all about?” she said.

O’Riordan is survived by her ex-husband, the former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton, and their three children.

Meanwhile, Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit Oh Happy Day and as a major force for contemporary inspirational music, also died on Monday at age 74.

Hawkins died at his home in Pleasanton, California, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter said.

Along with Andrae Crouch, James Cleveland and a handful of others, Hawkins was credited as a founder of modern gospel music. Hawkins stood out for enjoying commercial success while still performing music that openly celebrated religious faith.

An Oakland native and one of eight siblings, Hawkins was a composer, keyboardist, arranger and choir master. He had performed with his family and in church groups since childhood and in his 20s helped form the Northern California State Youth Choir.

Their first album, Let Us Go Into the House of the Lord, came out in 1968 and was intended for local audiences, but radio stations in the San Francisco Bay Area began playing one of the album’s eight tracks, Oh Happy Day, an 18th century hymn arranged by Hawkins in call-and-response style.