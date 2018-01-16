Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Lava prompts evacuation

More than 9,000 people have evacuated the area around Mount Mayon as lava flowed down its crater yesterday in a gentle eruption that scientists warned could turn explosive. Lava flowed at least half a kilometer down a gulley from the crater and yesterday morning, ash clouds appeared mid-slope, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology head Renato Solidum said. People in the danger area have put up huge white crosses in their neighborhoods, hoping to protect their lives and homes.

JAPAN

China criticized over sub

Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera yesterday criticized China for sailing an advanced stealth nuclear submarine close to disputed islands claimed by the two nations, saying the action had stoked tension. The submarine was a 110m long Shang-class vessel, which is able to dive deeper and for longer than older boats and is armed with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, the Ministry of Defense said. “Operating a submerged submarine close to another country’s territory goes against the norms of international rules,” Onodera said.

RUSSIA

School knifing injures 15

Authorities yesterday said 15 people have been hurt in a knife incident at a school in the Ural Mountains city of Perm, 12 of whom were hospitalized. The local department of the Investigative Committee said the incident started with a knife fight between two students and that teachers and other students were hurt when they tried to break it up. The regional health ministry said a female teacher and two students aged about 15 were seriously wounded and undergoing in surgery. Nine students received what officials calls “superficial injuries.”

CHINA

Tampering officials punished

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has punished officials in Jiangxi and Henan provinces for tampering with pollution monitoring equipment in order to reduce smog readings, it said in a notice on Sunday. City officials in Xinyu in Jiangxi and Xinyang in Henan had sought to reduce emissions readings by spraying water on their air quality sensors, the ministry said. The two local governments said the officials responsible were dismissed or subjected to “administrative” punishments.

SRI LANKA

Presidential bid rejected

The Supreme Court has rejected a controversial attempt to extend President Maithripala Sirisena’s term in office by an extra year, further souring the ruling party’s relations with its coalition partners. Sirisena had asked the court whether a limit on presidential terms, which he introduced in 2015 as part of measures to curb the power of the executive, applied to his own mandate. His chief attorney general last week told the court that the constitutional provision reducing terms from six to five years would not apply to the incumbent, but that position was unanimously rejected by the five-judge bench which ruled that Sirisena was not exempt from the law.

TURKEY

Istanbul canal plan unveiled

The government yesterday unveiled the route of its planned new canal for Istanbul, a hugely ambitious 45km-long project designed to be its answer to the Panama and Suez canals. The government says it will create attractive new living areas and take pressure off the Bosphorus Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

SYRIA

Regime decries border force

The army is determined to end any form of US presence in the country, state television said yesterday, citing an official source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The US-led coalition on Sunday said it was working with militia allies to set up a new border force of 30,000 personnel. The ministry blasted the US-backed border force as a “blatant assault” on the nation’s sovereignty, state media said. Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag yesterday also criticized the US move, saying Washington was “playing with fire” by setting up a Syrian border security force, including Kurdish militia forces.