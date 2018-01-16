France could set high price for its UK border deal

Reuters, PARIS

France expects Britain to agree to take more asylum seekers and pay more for border security in order to maintain a frontier on the French side of the English Channel, a French government official said.

Britain’s border was extended into France under a 2003 bilateral treaty known as the Le Touquet accord, but a migration crisis and the Brexit vote to leave the EU have made the arrangement an increasing source of friction.

The deal is to be on the table on Thursday when French President Emmanuel Macron is to hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at an Anglo-French summit in southern England.

Asked whether concrete announcements are expected at the talks, the source said: “Yes. But is it all finalised? Absolutely not.”

French Minister of the Interior Gerard Collomb, who has taken the lead on talks, was on Sunday quoted by Le Parisien as saying that he hoped an “additional protocol” to supplement the Le Touquet accord could be agreed upon.

His comments indicated that Macron has dropped a campaign promise to renegotiate the accord in full.

“We’re still negotiating. There is back and forth. Nothing is locked in yet,” the source familiar with Collomb’s thinking said. “The British have shaken on nothing but there’s a lot of pressure on them

If no deal can be struck, France could tear up the accord and the two countries would have to reinstate borders on each side of the English Channel, the source said, adding that this was not in the interest of either side.

“Our understanding is that they will pay more. The question is how much and for what,” the source said.

The two sides are in daily contact ahead of the summit, they said.

“We have let them know of our needs and a figure, we’re talking tens of millions of euros,” they said.

Some pro-Brexit lawmakers from the British Conservative Party have branded suggestions that London pay more as “absurd.”

“We work closely with the French authorities at all levels to reduce migrant pressures and target criminal gangs involved in people trafficking, both in northern France and further afield,” a spokesman for the British Home Office said.

Macron is to travel to Britain two days after visiting the northern port city of Calais, the final stopping point for migrants striving to cross the English Channel.

Calais has borne the brunt of the migration crisis in France and at its peak up to 10,000 migrants squatted in a sprawling camp dubbed “The Jungle,” before former French president Francois Hollande sent in bulldozers.

Paris has complained that it shoulders too much of the financial burden and handles more than its share of asylum cases, while Macron in 2016 before becoming president said that there would be no migrants in Calais if the accord unraveled.

Britain paid 140 million euros (US$171 million) over the past three years toward border and security infrastructure, but this needs to be increased in the future, the source said.

Other options include Britain cofinancing a detention center for illegal migrants, organizing repatriation flights and assisting with expulsions, the source said.

France is also asking for legal provisions to ensure that Britain accepts more refugees, the official said, adding that it could take more unaccompanied minors under the terms of EU rules.

Macron has come under fire over legislation his government is drafting to speed up the processing of asylum requests and help France expel illegal migrants who do not have a legitimate cause for refugee status.