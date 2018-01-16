Trump denies as accusations linger

AP, WEST PALM BEACH, Florida

US President Donald Trump on Sunday was still defending himself against accusations that he is racist, after he was alleged to have made disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations in a meeting on Thursday.

“No, no. I’m not a racist,” Trump said, after reporters asked him to respond to those who think he is. “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

Trump also denied making the statements attributed to him, but avoided the details of what he did or did not say.

“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments?” he asked, referring to lawmakers who were meeting with him in the Oval Office on Thursday when Trump is said to have made the comments. “They weren’t made.”

Trump stands accused of using “shithole” to describe African countries during an immigration meeting with a bipartisan group of six senators.

Trump in the meeting also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the US, said people who were briefed on the conversation, but were not authorized to describe the meeting publicly, adding that Trump said he would prefer immigrants from countries like Norway instead.

The White House has not denied that Trump said “shithole,” although Trump has already pushed back on some depictions of the meeting.

A confidant of Trump’s told reporters that the president spent Thursday evening calling friends and outside advisers to judge their reaction to his remarks.

Trump was not apologetic and denied that he was racist, blaming the media for distorting his meaning, said the confidant, who was not authorized to disclose a private conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

US Senator Dick Durbin, the only Democrat at Thursday’s meeting, said that Trump had indeed said what he was reported to have said.

Trump commented as Durbin was presenting details of a compromise immigration plan that included providing US$1.6 billion for a first installment of Trump’s long-sought border wall.

Trump took particular issue with the idea that people who have fled to the US after disasters hit their homes in places such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti would be allowed to stay as part of the deal, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly describe the discussion.

Republican senators David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who also attended the meeting, in a statement on Friday initially said that they “do not recall the president saying these comments specifically.”

Perdue described reports that Trump used the vulgarity as a “gross misrepresentation.”

Trump on Friday said on twitter that he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.”

Word of Trump’s comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

Trump last year announced that he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shielded the immigrants from deportation and granted them permits to work, unless lawmakers come up with a solution by March.

Trump on Sunday wrote on Twitter that the program is “probably dead” and blamed Democrats.

He later elaborated on the way to dinner with US House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, saying that Democrats “don’t want to help the DACA people.”