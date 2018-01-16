Danish crackdown on underage sex posts

Bloomberg

Danish police have charged 1,004 young people with distributing sexually explicit material of two 15-year-olds following a tip-off from Facebook, and the activity might constitute distribution of child pornography, the Danish National Police said yesterday.

The case is “very large and complex,” Police Inspector Lau Thygesen said. “We’ve taken the matter very seriously as it has big consequences for those involved.”

The case — the biggest of its kind in Denmark — follows calls for greater efforts to clamp down on revenge porn and distribution of private material after young women last year detailed in local newspapers how their lives had been destroyed by the publication of photographs and video intended only for their partners.

Police said they began their investigation after Facebook notified US authorities of two explicit video clips and a photograph of the couple on its Messenger chat platform last year.

While most of those charged distributed the material a couple of times, others distributed it several hundred times, Danish police said.

Those facing charges range in age from 15 to people in their 20s, and about 800 are male, said Flemming Kjaerside, a police superintendent for Denmark’s National Crime Center.