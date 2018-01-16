New Cambodian opposition group indicates division

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Signs of division emerged yesterday among opponents of long-serving Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, after prominent exiles said they had founded a new movement following a ban on the main opposition party.

Hun Sen, who celebrated 33 years in power on Sunday, has become a master at dividing his opponents and using force and legal measures to neutralize challenges to his rule.

The new opposition movement was announced on the weekend by Hun Sen’s veteran foe Sam Rainsy following the dissolution last year of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and the arrest of its leader, Kem Sokha.

However, Kem Sokha’s former Cabinet chief said there was no need for the new Cambodia National Rescue Movement (CNRM).

“The CNRP represents the will of the more than 3 million people who voted for it, so we continue to move forward within the framework of the CNRP, without changing,” Muth Chantha said on Facebook.

The CNRP was dissolved after the arrest of Kem Sokha, who was accused of plotting to take power with US help — charges he says were politically motivated, because the threat the party posed to Hun Sen at this year’s election.

Sam Rainsy served as finance minister in an ill-fated coalition set up when Hun Sen refused to give up power after losing a UN-organized election in 1993.

On the streets of Phnom Penh, an opposition stronghold, the formation of the new movement met skepticism from CNRP supporters.

“Even though people are still with the opposition party, they want to stay quiet, people are afraid to protest,” said Phat Sokan, a 38-year-old vegetable seller.

Former CNRP youth wing director Hing Soksan urged Sam Rainsy to reconsider the move and said the new movement would also endanger former CNRP members.

“A majority of the masses expressed disapproval and asked why this movement is set up under these circumstances,” he said.