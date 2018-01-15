Agencies

HONG KONG

Man held over murder at Ritz

Police yesterday arrested a South Korean man on suspicion of murder after his wife and seven-year-old son were found dead in a room at the five star Ritz-Carlton hotel. Officers rushed to the hotel after receiving a report in the morning that a man and a woman were fighting and found the bodies at 8:30am, police said. The man appeared drunk and injured when he was arrested, police said, and he was sent to hospital. “Our thoughts are with the family of the guests involved at this very difficult time,” a spokesperson at the Ritz-Carlton said, declining to comment further as an investigation was ongoing.

IRAQ

PM to head ‘Victory Alliance’

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he would lead a “cross-sectarian” list in national elections proposed for May, hoping to build off last year’s victory against the Islamic State group. In a statement issued late on Saturday, he said his Victory Alliance will “boost the country’s integrity and national sovereignty, correct mistakes and achieve justice and equality for all Iraqis.” He said the “miracle of victory and unity must lead to a new and brighter era.” The Cabinet has proposed elections for May 12, a date that awaits final parliamentary approval.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte not to seek extension

President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected calls from allies to extend his six-year term and to cancel elections next year, while supporting moves to shift to a federal system of government. In an interview with news Web site MindaNews, Duterte said he wants a federal government with a structure similar to the French government, which has both a president and prime minister. He also wants the country’s Senate and House of Representatives to be merged into a single chamber with about 50 lawmakers to enact laws faster. If the nation wished to change its system of government “you want a setup that would ensure fairness and equality,” Duterte said, warning that federalism might not prevent the use of money, power and violence to win elections. He said he would in a few days form a consultative body to review the constitution.

PHILIPPINES

Volcanic alert level raised

The government yesterday raised the alert at the restive Mayon volcano by one notch, citing signs of rising magma that could lead to hazardous eruptions. Residents were evacuated from two villages near the volcano in Albay province following a “phreatic or steam-driven eruption” on Saturday and there was a further eruption yesterday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert to level 2, which means that the current activity is “probably of magmatic origin, which could lead to more phreatic eruptions or eventually to hazardous magmatic eruptions.”

SAUDI ARABIA

Prince Alwaleed not released

Billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who has been detained for more than two months in an anti-corruption crackdown, is negotiating a possible settlement with authorities, but so far has not agreed on terms, a senior official said. Alwaleed, whose net worth has been estimated by Forbes magazine at US$17 billion, is chairman and owner of international investment firm Kingdom Holding and one of the country’s most prominent businessmen. “He offered a certain figure but it does not meet the figure required from him and until today the attorney-general has not approved it,” the official said on condition of anonymity under government briefing rules.