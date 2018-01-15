Missile alert error riles Hawaiians

AP, HONOLULU

The second recent blunder in Hawaii’s planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack left islanders shaken on Saturday after an emergency alert warning of an imminent strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones

For nearly 40 minutes people waited. Then came the second mobile alert: someone hit the wrong button, there was no missile.

Some people abandoned cars on the highway and others gathered in the interiors of their homes to wait for what seemed like the inevitable, a blast that would cause widespread death and destruction.

The message sent statewide just after 8am on Saturday read: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi said he took responsibility for the mistake. He said officials would study the error to make sure it does not happen again.

Hawaii’s adjutant general, Major General Joe Logan, said a written report would be prepared.

State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing on Friday and US Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said on social media the panel would launch an investigation.

The backlash from lawmakers was swift.

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said the system Hawaii residents have been told to rely on failed miserably.

“Clearly, government agencies are not prepared and lack the capacity to deal with emergency situations,” he said in a statement.

US Senator Brian Schatz tweeted the false alarm was “totally inexcusable,” adding that “there needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process.”

“This false alert is detrimental to the integrity and trust of the emergency management system,’’ state Senator Donna Mercado Kim said.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted there was no threat about 10 minutes after the initial alert, but that did not reach people who are not on the social media platform. A mobile alert informing of the false alarm didn’t reach cellphones until about 40 minutes later.

Many people said they are resigned to the fact that there is little they can actually do if a missile was to be launched toward the remote island chain, especially with only about 15 minutes of warning time for a strike from North Korea.

Joseph Kira was home with his kids when the alert came. His wife was at the gym.

“My wife was going ballistic,” he said. “At that point, you just pray and find God, I guess.”

With the threat of missiles from North Korea on people’s minds, the state reintroduced the Cold War-era warning siren tests last month that drew international attention, but there were problems there, too.

Even though the state said nearly 93 percent of the islands’ 386 sirens worked properly during last month’s test, 12 mistakenly played an ambulance siren. In Waikiki, the sirens were barely audible, prompting officials to add more sirens there and reposition ones already in place.

Hawaii officials apologized repeatedly and said the alert was sent when someone hit the live alert button instead of an internal test button during a shift change

“Today is a day that most of us will never forget,” Hawaii Governor David Ige said. “A day when many in our community thought that our worst nightmare might actually be happening. A day when many frantically tried to think about the things that they would do if a ballistic missile launch would happen.”