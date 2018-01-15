US scapegoating Pakistan, opposition candidate says

AP, ISLAMABAD

Pakistani Movement for Justice Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that meeting US President Donald Trump would be a “bitter pill” to swallow should he become the country’s prime minister in this year’s elections, but added: “I would meet him.”

At a news conference, Khan, who has an international reputation as a ladies’ man and at home is seen more as a religious conservative, said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan’s participation in the war on terror since it began following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the US.

“Pakistan had nothing to do with it,” he said, adding that he supported cooperation with the US, but not co-opting Pakistan’s military into a ground battle with its own people in the tribal regions that border Afghanistan and where Afghan insurgents hide.

DISRESPECT

Pakistanis are still outraged two weeks after Trump’s New Year’s Day tweet accusing Islamabad of “deceit and lies,” as well as taking US$33 billion in aid over 15 years while harboring Afghan insurgents, who are attacking US soldiers in neighboring Afghanistan.

Khan said that Trump scapegoated Pakistan for the US-led coalition’s failure to defeat the Taliban and bring peace to Afghanistan, and that “it was very insulting of him.”

Should he become prime minister, Khan said “yes we would talk,” referring to Trump, but added that the US dishonors the memory of thousands of Pakistan’s soldiers who died battling insurgents in its tribal regions, as well as that of tens of thousands of Pakistanis who died in terrorist attacks.

“The way the US has treated Pakistan as a doormat is not fair,” he said.

Pakistan’s politics have been in turmoil since then-Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif was dismissed from power last year on corruption charges and a party faithful, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was sworn in as prime minister until new elections are held.

COALITION

Khan referred to Sharif’s family, which dominates the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML), as “a political mafia” that he vowed to defeat at the polls.

It is still not clear what kind of government Khan envisions for Pakistan. While he praises liberals outside Pakistan as anti-war and committed to humanitarian values and freedom of speech, he rails against Pakistani liberals, chastising them for supporting the military operations in the tribal regions.

Khan also raised eyebrows when he announced an electoral alliance with Maulana Sami ul Haq, a firebrand Muslim cleric, whose Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary taught several of Afghanistan’s senior Taliban leaders. Haq remains a close ally of Afghanistan’s Taliban.

Khan’s party rules Pakistan’s Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan, as part of a coalition government that includes the religious Jamaat-e-Islami party. Khan’s provincial government has also given millions of rupees to Haq, whose Haqqania seminary is located in the province.

MADRASAHS

At the news conference, Khan said he was committed to “mainstreaming” Pakistan’s tens of thousands of madrasahs, or religious seminaries, which provide the only education for more than 2 million children, many of them among the poorest.

He said he wants madrasah graduates to have skills that will allow them to find jobs across all sectors.

The seminaries are often charged with promoting sectarianism. As it stands, madrasah graduates are ill-equipped to work as anything other than clerics or prayer leaders.