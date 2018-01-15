Israel destroyed ‘attack tunnel’ to Egypt, army says

Reuters, GAZA

The Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday said they had destroyed a cross-border attack tunnel that ran from Gaza into Israel and Egypt dug by the Hamas, the Muslim group that controls the Palestinian enclave.

Residents in Gaza said that Israeli jets bombed an area east of the southern town of Rafah, by the Egyptian and Israeli borders, late on Saturday night.

Israel confirmed the attack immediately after, but gave no details until yesterday.

“We understand this was a terror tunnel because it runs underneath strategic facilities,” Israeli military spokesman Colonel Jonathan Conricus said, referring to gas and fuel pipelines, as well as an army position it ran under. “It could also have served to transfer terrorists from the Gaza strip into Egypt in order to attack Israeli targets from Egypt.”

Hamas did not comment.

The tunnel was dug by key operatives of Hamas and was 1.5km long, Conricus said, adding that it penetrated 180km under the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Israel and into Egypt.

“It is definitely a possibility that an attack was imminent,” Conricus said, refusing to elaborate.

Kerem Shalom, the main passage point for goods entering Gaza, was shut down on Saturday before the Israeli attack.

Tensions have risen in the region Since US President Donald Trump reversed decades of US policy on Dec. 6 by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Palestinians in Gaza have launched 18 cross-border rockets or mortars, and 15 protesters and two gunmen have been killed by Israeli fire.

The Israeli military said it has destroyed three tunnels in the past two months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the tunnel was a “major terrorism infrastructure” belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas must understand that we will not allow these attacks to continue and that we will respond with even greater force,” he told reporters before boarding a flight to India.

Israel has been constructing a sensor-equipped underground wall along the 60km Gaza border, aiming to complete the US$1.1 billion project by the middle of next year.