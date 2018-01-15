Cambodians launch party in exile

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Foreign-based members of Cambodia’s dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), the country’s main opposition, have launched a movement to demand the release of its detained leader, and to call for free and fair elections, and possibly protests.

The Cambodian Supreme Court in November dissolved the party at the request of the government of long-serving Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Party leader Kem Sokha was arrested in September and is accused of trying to overthrow the government with US help and of espionage — charges he has denies and has said are politically motivated ahead of general elections on July 29.

Former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy on Sunday said on Twitter that the Cambodia National Rescue Movement (CNRM), launched on Saturday, would provide a new structure that nobody can harm or dissolve.

“The CNRM can launch appeals to the people to organize peaceful protests, to workers to go on strike and to the armed forces to side with the people,” Sam Rainsy wrote, along with a statement.

Sam Rainsy, who lives in exile in France, did not say the movement was calling for any protests at this point. It was not immediately clear how widespread the backing for the new movement was among CNRP members.

According to the statement, the movement’s members include Sam Rainsy, his wife, Saumura Tioulong, and deputy presidents of the now-dissolved CNRP Eng Chhai Eang and Mu Sochua.

“We invite our compatriots from all walks of life, regardless of their political affiliation, to join the CNRM in order to protect the will of the Cambodian people through free, fair and inclusive elections,” the statement said.

They said in the statement that they also demand the release of Kem Sokha and other politician prisoners of conscience.

Cambodian Ministry of the Interior Undersecretary of State Huy Vannak called the movement “desperate” and said Sam Rainsy is “a serial loser.”

“I advise the people on this list about the spirit of the Cambodian Supreme Court’s decision on the prohibition of political rights and to avoid taking illegal or guerrilla acts leading to the harm of innocents and the destruction of Cambodians,” he said.

The court’s decision also banned more than 118 CNRP members from politics ahead of the general election.

Rights groups have decried an ongoing crackdown against the political opposition and independent media.

One group called the CNRP’s dissolution the death of democracy in Cambodia.