Anti-IS allies look to future after victory

AFP, WASHINGTON

With the Islamic State (IS) group all but vanquished from its self-proclaimed caliphate in Iraq and Syria, the US-led coalition that has been fighting the militants for more than three years is transforming its mission.

Eager to avoid a repeat of 2011, when the US completed its troop withdrawal from Iraq only to watch in horror as IS later overran swathes of the country, the coalition is focusing on what it must do to stop a militant re-emergence.

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told reporters the mission is now shifting toward stabilization and making sure an “ISIS 2.0” cannot pop up, using an alternate acronym to refer to the militant group.

Already, the Pentagon has said it will stay in Syria “as long as we need to.”

“The longer term recovery is going to take a lot of effort and a lot of years after what [IS] did, because they forcibly kept innocent people in the midst of the combat zone, and that meant the residential areas took damage, the public areas — everything took damage,” he said, adding that a most pressing need is to clear cities and terrain of innumerable bombs, mines and booby traps.

The US hastily convened a coalition in 2014 after IS swept across vast tracts of Iraqi and Syrian territory, terrorizing residents and leaving a trail of murder and atrocity in its wake.

The US military began bombing IS that summer with the immediate goal of stopping it from reaching Baghdad after it had seized a string of major cities including Mosul and Tikrit.

Today, the coalition is composed of 70 nations as well as international organizations such as NATO and Interpol.

Although some alliance members are there in name only, bigger countries like Britain, France, Canada and Australia are helping in the skies and on the ground.

A US State Department official said some coalition members can play an increased role now that the main campaign is over, including by countering IS propaganda, sending in police trainers and providing funding.

Ideally, “you are going to have different partners taking on many different aspects of the stabilizing mission, the part that they do well,” Center for a New American Security fellow Nicholas Heras said.

With IS now cleared from 98 percent of the terrain that it once held, nations like France and Australia have begun pulling some military assets — including planes and artillery — from Iraq and Syria, and the Pentagon has said the tapering off of bombing missions means it has more resources to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan.

However, the coalition is keeping an indefinite presence to help Iraqis get the support and training that they need and to protect a Kurdish-Arab alliance that fought against IS in Syria.

“If we were to repeat the mistakes that we made when the Iraq War came to a close then we are very much likely to see a repeat of the tragedies that followed,” said retired US Army colonel Steve Warren, who was top spokesman for the coalition between 2015 and 2016.

“They need to morph into a stabilization force, there’s no question,” Warren said.

The US has about 2,000 troops in Syria and more than 5,000 in Iraq, augmented in both countries by coalition members who have provided commandos and military trainers.

However, where Iraq now has a cohesive military and some degree of political stability, Syria is mired in civil war and President Bashar al-Assad is working with Russia and Iranian militias to maintain control of areas once in the hands of rebels or IS. That means the US must keep boots on the ground in Syria to protect fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, which it backed to fight IS.