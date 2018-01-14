US Senate in Russian hackers’ crosshairs, firm says

AP, PARIS

The same Russian government-aligned hackers who penetrated the US Democratic Party have spent the past few months laying the groundwork for an espionage campaign against the US Senate, a cybersecurity firm said in a report on Friday.

The revelation suggests the group often nicknamed Fancy Bear, whose hacking campaign scrambled the 2016 US electoral contest, is still busy trying to gather the e-mails of the US’ political elite.

“They’re still very active — in making preparations at least — to influence public opinion again,” said Feike Hacquebord, a security researcher at Trend Micro Inc, who authored the report. “They are looking for information they might leak later.”

The Sergeant at Arms of the US Senate office, which is responsible for the upper house’s security, declined to comment, but US Senator Ben Sasse said it was time for US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to return to US Congress to say what action had been taken to help ensure lawmakers’ digital safety.

“The Administration needs to take urgent action to ensure that our adversaries cannot undermine the framework of our political debates,” he said in a statement.

Trend Micro based its report on the discovery of a clutch of suspicious-looking Web sites dressed up to look like the US Senate’s internal e-mail system.

The Tokyo-based firm then cross-referenced digital fingerprints associated with those sites to ones used almost exclusively by Fancy Bear, which it dubs “Pawn Storm.”

Trend Micro previously drew international attention when it used an identical technique to uncover a set of decoy Web sites apparently set up to harvest e-mails from then-French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign in April last year.

The sites’ discovery was followed two months later by a still-unexplained publication of private e-mails from several Macron staffers in the final days of the race.

The rogue US Senate sites — which were set up in June and September last year — matched their French counterparts, Hacquebord said.

“That is exactly the way they attacked the Macron campaign in France,” he said.

Attribution is extremely tricky in the world of cybersecurity, where hackers routinely use misdirection and red herrings to fool their adversaries, but Tend Micro, which has followed Fancy Bear for years, said there could be no doubt.

“We are 100 percent sure that it can attributed to the Pawn Storm group,” said Rik Ferguson, one of the Hacquebord’s colleagues.

Like many cybersecurity companies, Trend Micro refuses to speculate publicly on who is behind such groups, referring to Pawn Storm only as having “Russia-related interests.”

However, the US intelligence community alleges that Russia’s military intelligence service pulls the hackers’ strings and a months-long Associated Press (AP) investigation into the group, drawing on a vast database of targets supplied by the cybersecurity firm Secureworks, has determined that the group is closely attuned to the Kremlin’s objectives.

If Fancy Bear has targeted the US Senate over the past few months, it would not be the first time. An AP analysis of Secureworks’ list shows that several US Senate staffers there were targeted between 2015 and 2016, but interests are not limited to US politics; the group also appears to have the Olympics in mind.

Trend Micro’s report said the group had set up infrastructure aimed at collecting e-mails from a series of Olympic winter sports federations, including the International Ski Federation, the International Ice Hockey Federation, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, the International Luge Federation and the International Biathlon Union.