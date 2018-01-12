Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Tourist dies in outback

An American tourist has died in the outback while hiking though sweltering conditions on the Larapinta Trail, renowned for its ancient Aboriginal sacred sites, police said yesterday. The 33-year-old Californian on Wednesday had been walking the popular Larapinta Trail about 160km west of Alice Springs with another man when they became separated, police said. “His partner made it back to the Redbank Gorge car park and raised the alarm,” Northern Territory Duty Superintendent Rob Burgoyne told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “Unfortunately, the 33-year-old didn’t arrive and his body was eventually located about 400m down the track where he’d turned the wrong way.” Police do not believe the death to be suspicious, and heat and exposure were likely contributing factors, Police Superintendent Jody Nobbs said a news conference in Alice Springs. A snake bite, or a fall, were other possible causes under investigation, he added. Temperatures in the area reached 42?C on Wednesday. The men had hiked 16km before they were separated on a path that afforded little shade and were carrying limited supplies of water, police said. “We live in a beautiful, but harsh environment,” Nobbs said.

SWITZERLAND

Lobsters to be stunned

The government on Wednesday ordered an end to the common culinary practice of throwing flailing lobsters into boiling water, ruling that they must be knocked out before they are killed. As part of a wider overhaul of animal protection laws, Bern said that as of March 1, “the practice of plunging live lobsters into boiling water, which is common in restaurants, is no longer permitted.” Lobsters “will now have to be stunned before they are put to death,” the government order read. According to Swiss public broadcaster RTS, only electric shock or the “mechanical destruction” of the lobster’s brain would be accepted methods of stunning the animals once the new rule takes affect. The government also said it would no longer be permitted to transport live marine crustaceans such as lobsters on ice or in icy water, ruling instead that they should “always be held in their natural environment.”

RUSSIA

an rams shop, steals wine

A man on Wednesday morning rammed an armored personnel carrier into a shop window before climbing through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine, according to local media and a video posted on social media. The man had stolen the vehicle from a privately run motorsport training ground nearby, driven it through a forest and into Apatity, a small town just south of the Arctic circle, news agency Hibinform said. Struggling to turn around in a narrow street, the man, whom witnesses described as being drunk, proceeded to slam the tank into the window of the Family convenience store, the agency said. He also crushed a Daewoo car parked nearby, images showed. Footage shared on social media showed the man subsequently exiting the vehicle through its hatch, briefly inspecting the damage, and entering the shop through the broken window. He was later arrested in possession of a stolen bottle of wine, the agency said. Witnesses visible in the footage did not seem particularly disturbed by the incident. “Basically, some guy stole an armored vehicle ... and went into a shop to top up his stocks in the morning,” said a social media user, who filmed the scene out of his window. The man, in his late 20s, did not resist arrest, RIA news agency reported.