Agencies

UNITED STATES

Mueller mulls Trump talks

Special counsel Robert Mueller has told President Donald Trump’s legal team that his office is likely to seek an interview with the president as part of its Russia probe, and one could take place within weeks, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The Post, citing a person close to Trump, said an interview on some limited portion of questions was possible within the next several weeks. Mueller brought up the issue of interviewing Trump during a meeting with the president’s lawyers late last month, the Post reported.

UNITED STATES

Spy satellite lost on launch

A spy satellite that was launched on Sunday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX rocket failed to reach orbit and is assumed to be a total loss, two officials briefed on the mission said on Monday. The classified intelligence satellite, built by Northrop Grumman Corp, failed to separate from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket and is assumed to have broken up or plunged into the sea, said the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The satellite is assumed to be “a write-off,” one of the officials said.

ITALY

Mafia members arrested

About 200 members of one of the country’s most infamous mafia groups were arrested in an operation in Italy and Germany, police said yesterday. A statement from the paramilitary Carabinieri police said the operation had dismantled a major clan of the ’Ndrangheta organized crime group, which is based in the southern Calabria region. Police said the operation was carried out jointly with police in Germany. They said the clans of the Farao and Marincola families had infiltrated businesses in both countries, particularly those involved in wine, food, garbage collection and funeral services. A number of public officials were suspected of corruption, the statement said, without specifying if they were in Italy or both countries. About 50 million euros (US$59.79 million) in assets were seized.

UNITED STATES

Neo-Nazi faces 11-year term

Prosecutors are seeking a maximum 11-year sentence for a neo-Nazi group leader who stockpiled explosive material in the Florida apartment where a friend killed their two roommates, calling him an unrepentant ideologue who poses a serious danger once he gets out. The sentencing of 22-year-old Brandon Russell was scheduled for 9am yesterday in federal court in Tampa. Devon Arthurs, Russell’s friend, awaits trial in state court, accused of fatally shooting their two roommates, 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk and 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman, both of Massachusetts.

ROMANIA

PM fails to deliver reshuffle

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Monday failed to deliver the government reshuffle he planned as the powerful leader of his party ruled that any changes would have to wait until the end of the month. There has been mounting speculation in Bucharest that Tudose wants to replace Liviu Dragnea, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party, who is facing corruption charges, with a committee of regional leaders. In an open letter published in the country’s media, senior party member Nicolae Badalau urged colleagues to back efforts to make the party more democratic, to be run by “a collective party leadership.”

HONG KONG

Occupy leaders in court

Founders of the “Umbrella movement” in 2014 appeared in court yesterday in the latest case brought against activists. The nine defendants face public nuisance charges related to the demonstrations. Defense lawyers at a pre-trial review yesterday questioned why the three Occupy founders faced separate charges of conspiracy to commit public nuisance, incitement to commit public nuisance and incitement to incite public nuisance. Lawyer Gerard McCoy told the court it was “prosecution overload,” adding that a more appropriate charge would be unauthorized assembly.