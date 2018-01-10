S Korea will keep ‘comfort women’ deal with Japan

AFP, SEOUL

South Korea will not seek to renegotiate a deal with Japan on wartime sex slavery, it said yesterday, despite South Korean President Moon Jae-in saying on the campaign trail that he “could not accept” the agreement.

Ousted South Korean president Park Guen-hye sought to end the decades-long row with a 2015 agreement that included a Japanese apology and payment of ￥1 billion (US$8.9 million) to survivors.

However, under the deal, Japan did not admit legal responsibility for the abuses, drawing anger from some survivors who refused to take the money.

Ties between the two neighbors remain tense over statues placed outside Japanese diplomatic missions by South Korean activists in memory of the victims.

Last month, Moon slammed the agreement as “seriously flawed” and told officials to re-examine it, but now South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha has said it was an “undeniable fact” that both governments had formally endorsed it.

“Considering that, our government will not demand renegotiation of the deal to the Japanese government,” Kang told reporters yesterday.

However, Seoul would not use any more of Tokyo’s money for the survivors, replacing the funds from its own budget, Kang said, urging Tokyo to offer a “voluntary and sincere apology.”

The financial move seeks to take the moral high ground and avoid perceptions that Tokyo has settled the issue by way of reparations.

Japan has urged South Korea to stick with the 2015 deal, saying any attempt by Seoul to revise it “cannot be acceptable whatsoever” and would leave bilateral ties “unmanageable.”

It is the second time Moon’s government has avoided implementing a campaign promise made to appeal to his base on practical grounds — a pledge to phase out nuclear power was outsourced to a citizen jury, which decided that the nation needed atomic energy.

Mainstream historians say that up to 200,000 women — mostly from Korea, but also other parts of Asia, including Taiwan and China — were forced to become sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during the war.

The Japanese government denies it is directly responsible, saying that “comfort women” were recruited by civilians and that the army brothels were commercially operated.