Tanker off China at risk of exploding

AP, BEIJING

An oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a freighter off China’s east coast is at risk of exploding and sinking, Chinese state media reported yesterday, as authorities from three countries struggled to find its 32 missing crew members and contain oil spewing from the blazing wreck.

China Central Television (CCTV), citing Chinese officials, said that none of the 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis who have been missing since the collision late on Saturday had been found as of 8am yesterday.

Rescuers had recovered one unidentified body as of yesterday afternoon, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) said during a regular news briefing. The body has been sent to Shanghai for identification.

Search and cleanup efforts have been hampered by fierce fires and poisonous gases that have engulfed the tanker and surrounding waters, CCTV reported.

The Panama-registered tanker Sanchi was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal in the East China Sea, 257km off the coast of Shanghai, the Chinese Ministry of Transport said.

China, South Korea and the US have sent ships and planes to search for the Sanchi’s crew, all of whom remain missing.

The US Navy, which sent a P-8A aircraft from Okinawa, Japan, to aid the search, said late on Sunday that none of the missing crew had been found.

All 21 crew members of the Crystal, which was carrying grain from the US to China, were rescued, the ministry said. The Crystal’s crew members were all Chinese nationals.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

Thick black smoke was still billowing from the ship yesterday afternoon and bad weather was worsening visibility at the scene, South Korea coast guard official Kwon Yong-deok said.

The Sanchi was carrying 136,000 tonnes — nearly 1 million barrels — of condensate, a type of ultra-light oil, said Chinese authorities, who have dispatched three ships to clean the spill.

By comparison, the Exxon Valdez was carrying 1.26 million barrels of crude oil when it spilled 260,000 barrels into Prince William Sound off Alaska in 1989.

However, unlike the thick crude that gushed out of the Valdez, much of the light, gassy condensate from Sanchi might have evaporated or burned immediately, Kwon said.

Additional reporting by AFP