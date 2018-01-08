Agencies

NORTHERN CYPRUS

Snap election held

Turkish Cypriots yesterday voted in a snap parliamentary election overshadowed by last year’s failure to reach a peace deal for the divided island in UN-backed talks. More than 190,500 people are registered to vote in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, established in the wake of Turkey’s 1974 invasion of the island in response to an Athens-backed coup. The vote comes ahead of presidential polls later this month in the internationally recognized Greek-majority Republic of Cyprus, with peace efforts on hold until both sets of elections are over.

RUSSIA

Three vandals arrested

Three members of a militant group were arrested on Saturday after hurling liquid at exhibits in a Moscow show by controversial US photographer Jock Sturges. It was the second time the exhibition has been vandalized since September last year, when a protester threw urine at some of the pictures, forcing the show’s closure, after a government adviser condemned the images as “child pornography.” The exhibition, at the established Lumiere Brothers Gallery close to the Kremlin, is the first to show Sturges’ work in the country and is titled Jock Sturges: Absence of Shame. Sturges is a well-known photographer whose nude images of children have regularly prompted accusations of pedophilia, which he denies.

UNITED STATES

Astronaut John Young dies

Legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died, NASA said on Saturday. Young was 87. Young died on Friday night at home in Houston, Texas, following complications from pneumonia, the space agency said. It called Young one of its pioneers — the only NASA astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon. “Astronaut John Young’s storied career spanned three generations of spaceflight,” Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot said in an e-mailed statement.

HONDURAS

Thousands protest election

Thousands of demonstrators led by opposition leader Salvador Nasralla on Saturday gathered in the country’s second-largest city to protest the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a vote they say was fraudulent. “We will not stop until Hernandez says he’s leaving,” Nasralla told supporters, many of whom chanted “JOH out,” referring to Hernandez. It was the first such march in San Pedro Sula since the Nov. 26 election, and the losing candidate once again appealed to the Organization of American States and the countries that have recognized Hernandez’s victory to listen to the protesters as they oppose an “illegal government.”

UNITED KINGDOM

May ditches fox hunt plan

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that she has ditched plans that would have allowed the end of the ban on fox hunting, in the latest attempt to repair the Conservatives’ reputation on animal rights. In a U-turn that would anger some party members and supporters in its rural heartlands, she revealed that she was dropping plans in the Tory election manifesto to hold a parliamentary vote on reversing the ban. The prime minister voted against the ban when it was introduced under former prime minister Tony Blair and New Labour.