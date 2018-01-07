Agencies

SPAIN

Legionnaires put on diet

The fierce reputation of Spanish Legion soldiers is being put to the test: Too fat, some of them have been offered a weight-loss plan to save the “prestige” of the force. All legionnaires of the rapid reaction force — more than 3,000 soldiers — in September last year underwent a medical exam that measured their body mass index (BMI), a measure of body fat. The result: “Six percent of the members, or 180 legionnaires, had a BMI of over 30 [the obesity limit] and the decision was taken to launch a plan to help them,” a military source, who asked not to be named, told reporters. “Those who join the Legion’s brigade are very competitive, everyone wants to take part in everything, but those with a high BMI won’t participate in military parades or activities that affect the image of the Legion.”

UNITED STATES

Poop-smearer diverts flight

A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong was diverted to Alaska after the flight crew reported a man on board had vandalized two airplane lavatories by spreading human waste, airport police said on Friday. “We received a report of a passenger who had messed up the bathrooms with his own feces,” Anchorage Airport Police Lieutenant Joe Gamache said by telephone. The man, a 22-year-old Vietnamese passport holder with US residency, was escorted off the plane in handcuffs on Thursday night and met by law enforcement in the terminal, Gamache said.

UNITED STATES

City fights rats with dry ice

Any mists spotted rising over the swamp might just be Washington wielding its newest weapon in its never-ending war on rats: dry ice. The city’s rodent control division program manager, Gerard Brown, told the Washington Post that the frozen form of carbon dioxide complements the poison the city uses, as reported rat complaints reach a four-year high. Brown and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser last month oversaw a demonstration in which health department staffers stuffed dry ice into a rathole. As the ice smoked, the emanating carbon dioxide suffocated the rats, Brown said.

ITALY

Al Thani lists stolen gems

The Al Thani Collection on Friday revealed details of the precious jewels stolen on Wednesday from a Venetian palace exhibit in a brazen theft that sorely embarrassed Italian security officials. One was a delicate, tasseled pendant, featuring a flawless 10-carat diamond surrounded by a ring of rubies and diamonds, it said. The other was a set of two pear-shaped 30.2-carat diamond earrings surrounded by smaller, irregular-cut diamonds, the collection said. A manhunt has been launched for the thieves, who calmly pocketed the gems and mixed in with the crowd to make their getaway.

UNITED STATES

Clinton Foundation probed

The FBI is investigating whether the Clinton Foundation accepted donations in exchange for political favors while Hillary Rodham Clinton was secretary of state, two people familiar with the probe confirmed on Friday. It is unclear when or why the probe began, but the people said it has been ongoing for several months, with prosecutors and FBI agents taking the lead from their offices in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the foundation has offices. Critics have accused the Clinton family of using the foundation to enrich themselves and give donors special access to the department when Clinton was secretary of state.