Four Venezuelan generals targeted by US sanctions

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US Department of the Treasury on Friday placed four serving or retired Venezuelan generals on its sanctions blacklist, raising pressure on the embattled government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.

Washington has already targeted Maduro for sanctions and is a long-standing opponent of what it sees as his increasingly authoritarian regime.

In a televised address late on Friday, Maduro said the administration of US President Donald had “exhausted his patience.”

“My patience is at the limit with the imperialist government of Donald Trump. I am not going to accept any more from this aggressive government,” he said.

Maduro authorized Venezuela’s military to respond in writing “with forcefulness” to what he characterized as “blackmail” from the US.

Falling oil prices, political unrest and corruption have decimated the country’s economy and led to deadly protests under Maduro.

The new sanctions “highlight that corruption and repression continue to flourish under the Maduro regime, both by those in current government positions and former officials who continue to benefit from a corrupt system,” the department said.

Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza said in a Twitter post following the US announcement that Caracas’ military would never kowtow to Washington.

The army “will never bow to any foreign power, much less to the imperialist and warlike forces of Donald Trump’s supremacist government. We demand respect,” Arreaza wrote.

Delcy Rodriguez, president of the pro-Maduro Venezuelan Constituent Assembly that effectively runs the country, said that Trump “and his eccentric government should understand that Venezuela will never give in to blackmail or threats.”

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that “President Maduro and his inner circle continue to put their own interests above those of the Venezuelan people.”

“This action underscores the United States’ resolve to hold Maduro and others engaged in corruption in Venezuela accountable,” he said. “We call on concerned parties and international partners around the world to join us as we stand with the Venezuelan people to further isolate this oppressive regime.”

Under the US order, Aragua State governor, retired general and state oil firm board member Rodolfo Clemente Marco Torres is designated for his alleged role in food smuggling.

Francisco Jose Rangel Gomez, another retired general and a former governor of Bolivar State, is accused of pressuring Venezuelan courts to release suspected members of armed pro-government gangs.

Venezuelan General Fabio Enrique Zavarse Pabon, commander of the defense zone that includes the capital, Caracas, is accused of using National Guard troops to violently repress demonstrations.

Venezuelan Major General Jose Izquierdo Torres is accused of using his rank and position to corruptly enrich himself.

The US order freezes any assets the four might have in US jurisdictions, and bans US citizens and firms from doing business with them.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the sanctions would only be removed if one day the officials change their behavior and respect the rule of law.