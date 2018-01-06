Pro-regime rallies in Iran as US imposes sanctions

AFP, TEHRAN

Pro-regime rallies were due to reach Tehran yesterday with authorities seeking to put the past week’s unrest to bed, as Washington slapped fresh sanctions on Iran and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

Iranian officials announced 40 rallies across the province of Tehran after Friday prayers, building on huge pro-government marches seen in many other cities over the previous two days.

The US imposed sanctions against five Iranian firms alleged to have been working on an illegal ballistic missile program, linking the move to the protests.

“These sanctions target key entities involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program, which the Iranian regime prioritizes over the economic well-being of the Iranian people,” US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said.

On the streets of Tehran, a heavy police presence lingered, though there were no reports of fresh protests overnight. There were some reports of small anti-government demonstrations in provincial towns, but these could not be verified.

A total of 21 people died and hundreds were arrested in five days of unrest that began on Dec. 28 as protests over economic woes quickly turned against the regime as a whole, with attacks on government buildings and police stations.

The UN Security Council was set to hold an emergency meeting on the issue later yesterday at the request of the US.

Russia criticized the US for calling the meeting and it remained unclear if other council members would try to block it via a procedural vote.

Iran’s political establishment has closed ranks against the unrest, with even reformists condemning the violence, but many have also called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to address the economic issues that drove the initial protests and parliament has already moved to block unpopular budget measures announced last month, including higher fuel prices.

“The people’s main demand now is for the government and officials to deal with the economic problems,” Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told ISNA news agency on Thursday.

Iranian Minister of the Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said 42,000 people had taken part in the unrest nationwide.

A US Department of State spokeswoman said those killed and detained “will not be forgotten,” after the White House warned it could impose sanctions on any officials it holds responsible.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly tweeted his backing for the protesters, saying he has “such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government.”

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted back: “Trump has an odd way of showing ‘such respect.’”

“From labeling them a ‘terrorist nation’ and banning them from visiting the US, to petty insults on the name of the Persian Gulf,” he wrote, referring to Trump’s use of the term “Arabian Gulf.”