Australia to permit medicinal cannabis exports in bid to capture share of market

Reuters, SYDNEY

Australia yesterday said it plans to become the fourth nation in the world to legalize medicinal marijuana exports in a bid to score a piece of the estimated US$55 billion global market.

Cannabis cultivation in Australia is still relatively small, as recreational use remains illegal, but the government hopes domestic medicinal use, legalized last year, and exports would rapidly boost production.

“Our goal is very clear — to give farmers and producers the best shot at being the world’s No. 1 exporter of medicinal cannabis,” Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne.

Shares in the more than a dozen Australian cannabis producers listed on the local exchange soared after the announcement.

Cann Group ended the day up 35 percent; AusCann Group rose nearly 54 percent; and BOD Australia closed up about 39 percent. All were record highs for those companies.

Hydroponics Co finished up 30 percent, hitting its highest price in five weeks.

Peter Crock, chief executive of Cann Group, which cultivates cannabis for medicinal and research purposes, said medicinal marijuana production had been stymied by limited demand from Australian patients.

“While the Australian patient base is growing, it is very small,” Crock said. “Being able to export will allow us to have the scale to increase production.”

Hunt said the new legislation would include a requirement that growers first meet demand from local patients before exporting the remainder of their crop.

Despite growing demand, only Uruguay, Canada and the Netherlands have so far legalized the export of medicinal marijuana.

The Australian government’s proposal needs to be passed by federal parliament when it returns to session next month.

The nation’s main opposition Labor Party has signaled it would support the move.

Exports would then likely begin within months.

Fueled by a growing acceptance of the benefits of marijuana to manage chronic pain, moderate the impact of multiple sclerosis and to soften the effects of cancer treatment, several nations and 29 states in the US have legalized cannabis for medicinal use.

Australia’s chief commodity forecaster does not publish data on cannabis production, but rough estimates by the University of Sydney estimated the legal industry at A$100 million (US$78 million), well below the C$4 billion (US$3.19 billion) that Canada estimates its market to be worth.

US consultancy company Grand View Research last year forecast that the global medicinal cannabis market would be worth US$55.8 billion by 2025.