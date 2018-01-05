Trump scraps his commission on ‘election integrity’

The Guardian, NEW YORK

US President Donald Trump has scrapped his advisory commission on “election integrity,” ending an initiative that was widely denounced by civil rights groups as a thinly veiled attempt to suppress the votes of poor people and minorities.

A White House statement released on Wednesday evening said that Trump had signed an executive order dissolving the commission.

The president put the blame for the panel’s failure on the many states that refused to cooperate with it by handing over voters’ sensitive personal data.

Trump said he had made the decision to spare taxpayers the expense of fighting legal battles against the recalcitrant states.

Trump repeated the factual inaccuracy that drove him to set up the commission in the first place, saying that he was dismantling the inquiry, “despite substantial evidence of voter fraud.”

After he won the presidential election in November 2016, Trump claimed that at least 3 million illegal votes had been cast — the same number by which he lost the popular vote to Hillary Rodham Clinton.

That claim has never been substantiated and studies have found that more people are struck by lightning each year or attacked by sharks than are accused of election fraud.

Voting rights advocates responded with delight to news of the demise of the commission.

Vanita Gupta, former head of the civil rights division of the US Department of Justice under former US president Barack Obama, heralded the announcement as a “big victory.”

Jonathan Brater, counsel with the Democracy Program of the Brennan Center, said it was a “victory for voters who will no longer be threatened with a violation of their privacy. After spending large sums of taxpayer money and using up months of public officials’ time this was shown to be nothing but a farce.”