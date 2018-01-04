Agencies

PERU

Bus accident kills 48

A bus plunged over a seaside cliff on Tuesday, killing at least 48 people after a collision with a truck on a precarious stretch known as the “devil’s curve,” officials said. The bus was traveling from Huacho to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew when it went off the road at about midday. It plunged 100m and landed upside-down on rocks at the edge of the sea. A police helicopter had winched some rescue workers to the wreck of the bus while others made the precarious journey down on foot with the assistance of ropes. The navy sent a patrol boat to assist the rescuers trying to get everyone out before the tide came in. There were several survivors, although most on board the bus perished.

UNITED STATES

Six nations join UN council

Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and the Netherlands on Tuesday formally joined the ranks of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council “to make a difference,” the body’s president said. Three women and 12 men are among the 15 ambassadors. The six nations that left the council on Sunday are Egypt, Italy, Japan, Senegal, Ukraine and Uruguay.

CANADA

Ex-Taliban captive arrested

A man who was held captive by a faction of the Afghan Taliban for five years has been arrested on 15 charges, according to reports on Tuesday. Joshua Boyle was freed in October last year along with his wife, Caitlan Coleman, and their three children born in captivity. Boyle’s lawyer, Eric Granger, said his client was “presumed innocent” and had never been in any form of legal trouble before. According to news channel CTV, Boyle is facing eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement, as well as one each of misleading police to “divert suspicion from himself,” uttering a death threat and administering a noxious substance, Trazodone.

ECUADOR

VP fired after imprisonment

Vice President Jorge Glas on Tuesday lost his title, because he has been absent for more than three months, locked up in prison on a six-year sentence for corruption. Glas is the highest-ranking Latin American politician to be convicted and imprisoned for his role in a continent-wide scandal involving Brazilian construction group Odebrecht, which gave bribes to secure public works contracts. Taking into account his detention since Oct. 2, he has not been able to carry out his duties, meaning that at midnight on Tuesday, Glas had failed to execute his functions as vice president for the three months allowed under the constitution. Two people are seen as best-placed to succeed Glas: acting vice president Maria Vicuna and Minister of Industry and Productivity Eva Garcia.

UNITED KINGDOM

Storm wreaks havoc

A severe storm packing winds of up to 161kph has battered Britain and Ireland overnight. The storm, which included heavy rain, hail and lightning, left tens of thousands of households without power and led to some bridge and road closures. Extremely high tides also caused the partial collapse of a harbor wall in Cornwall. Overturned vehicles forced officials to close portions of three major highways in England. The nation’s main weather forecaster, the Met Office, said gusts reached 161kph in Cumbria 450km northwest of London early yesterday morning when the storm reached its peak. Forecasters said gusts of up to 129kph were possible yesterday.