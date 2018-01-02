Agencies

COSTA RICA

Twelve killed in plane crash

A plane carrying 10 US citizens and two local crew members on Sunday crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard, the government said. The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste. Authorities said that so far they had only a list of passengers provided by the airline and were awaiting official confirmation of their identities. A family in the suburbs of New York City said five of the dead Americans were relatives on vacation. They identified them as Bruce and Irene Steinberg and their sons Matthew, William and Zachary, all of Scarsdale. “We are in utter shock and disbelief right now,” Bruce Steinberg’s sister, Tamara Steinberg Jacobson, wrote on Facebook. She also confirmed the deaths in an interview with NBC News.

UNITED KINGDOM

Cars destroyed in fire

A blaze has destroyed every vehicle left in a 1,600-capacity car park serving Liverpool’s indoor arena, police said yesterday. The Liverpool International Horse Show, taking place in the city’s neighboring 11,000-seater arena, was canceled due to the fire, which broke out after dark on Sunday. Nobody has been seriously injured in the blaze, the Merseyside Police said, while all horses were accounted for. “Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite,” the force said. “We believe that all vehicles parked in the car park have been destroyed and advise owners to contact their insurance companies.”

MEXICO

Car crash kills 10

Several US citizens were among 10 people who died in a car crash and subsequent fire on the southwestern coast near tourist hot spot Acapulco, the US Department of State said on Sunday. Two other were injured in the accident late on Friday, when two cars and a motorcycle collided on the highway between Acapulco and beach city Zihuatanejo in Guerrero State, Mexico’s civil protection agency said. A one-year-old and four-year-old were killed in the accident, along with others ranging aged between 26 and 76, Guerrero’s civil protection agency said.

UNITED STATES

Seattle settles abuse suit

The City of Seattle has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed former mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him when he was a teenager. City Attorney Pete Holmes late on Saturday announced that the city will pay Delvonn Heckard US$150,000 to settle the lawsuit, which led to Murray’s resignation. The lawsuit claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen and blamed the city for enabling Murray to use his political office to slander Heckard and others for months.

VATICAN CITY

Pope laments war, lies

Pope Francis in his year-end message said that last year had been marred by war, lies and injustice, and urged people to take responsibility for their actions. At his last public event of the year, an evening vespers service in St Peter’s Basilica, the pontiff said that humanity had “wasted and wounded” the year “in many ways with works of death, with lies and injustices.” While war was the most obvious sign of “unrepentant and absurd pride,” many other transgressions had caused “human, social and environmental degradation,” he said. “We must take responsibility for everything before God, our brothers and our creation,” Francis said.