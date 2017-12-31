Agencies

BRAZIL

Faithful honor sea goddess

Hundreds of practitioners of the Afro-Brazilian Candomble and Umbanda faiths have gathered at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach to honor the sea goddess Yemanja in a traditional New Year’s tribute. A large statue of the goddess in flowing white and blue robes was carried by truck to the beach on Friday. Worshipers were mostly dressed in white as they launched their offerings to Yemanja: small boats with flowers and bowls with candles and fruits. Night-long music and dancing are to follow the offerings. Candomble was introduced in Brazil by west African slaves at the beginning of the 19th century. Umbanda is an Afro-Brazilian religion that blends African traditions with Roman Catholicism and indigenous American beliefs.

GUATEMALA

Jovel defends embassy plan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sandra Jovel on Friday said that President Jimmy Morales’ plan to move the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would not be reversed, calling for critics to “respect” the country’s decisions. “It’s a decision that has been made... It is not going to be reversed,” Jovel told journalists during an event to commemorate the end of the civil war in 1996. “The Guatemalan government is very respectful of the positions that other countries have taken, and as we are respectful of those decisions, we believe others should respect decisions made by Guatemala,” she added in response to critics, including Palestine. On Sunday last week, Morales unexpectedly announced the transfer of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel on social media, in the wake of the UN General Assembly’s condemnation of a similar move by the US. The announcement made Guatemala the first country to follow the US’ controversial lead on the holy city. Morales, defending his decision, said Israel is an “ally” and that Guatemala has “historically been pro-Israel.”

PAKISTAN

Police free 25 from relative

Police have rescued 25 members of a family who were held hostage by a drunken relative in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Officer Israr Abbasi said police yesterday fired tear gas canisters into the home after the man shot and wounded a relative and a police officer. The suspect, Abdur Rahim, was injured as he scuffled with police, Abbasi said. Relatives said Rahim held them hostage at gunpoint starting at midnight on Friday. Investigators said the man got drunk after suffering heavy gambling losses, including machinery from the family’s construction business. Rahim would undergo medical tests to ascertain his mental condition and is to be prosecuted accordingly, Abbasi said.

UNITED STATES

Doctor probed over catheters

A New Jersey surgeon’s medical license has been temporarily suspended for allegedly reusing disposable anal catheters on multiple patients. New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino said East Brunswick-based colon and rectal surgeon Sanjiv Patankar allegedly washed and reused the one-use catheters that are inserted into patients during medical procedures. State officials said they have evidence that Patankar ordered only five catheters during a period when he performed 82 procedures requiring them. The New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners unanimously last week voted to suspend his license, saying that he “placed patients in clear and imminent danger.” Patankar’s license is to remain suspended pending a full hearing in the New Jersey Office of Administrative Law and until the board takes final action based on further findings.