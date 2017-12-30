Agencies

INDONESIA

Sumatra’s Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung experienced its biggest eruption of the year this week, spewing clouds of gas and showering ash into the sky, a local official said yesterday. The volcano, which roared back to life in 2010 after four centuries of silence, has been erupting steadily since 2015, displacing more than 3,000 families. Wednesday’s eruption “was the biggest eruption this year, given the reach of the pyroclastic flow and the size of the area covered by the ashes,” local disaster agency chief Nata Nail told reporters. Thousands were affected by the shower of volcanic ashes on the island of Sumatra, but no one was severely injured, because the dangerous zone was vacated earlier, National Board for Disaster Management spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

PHILIPPINES

Police wrongly shoot vehicle

Ten police officers who late on Thursday mistakenly shot at a vehicle and killed two of its passengers have been relieved of their duties, Philippine National Police National Capital Region Director Oscar Albayalde said as he ordered an investigation into the incident. Albayalde said the vehicle, which was carrying seven people, including a woman who had been shot earlier that night, was on its way to a hospital when police opened fire after mistaking it for one driven by the woman’s assailant. The police officers from Mandaluyong city might have been given wrong information, because they were told by village officials that the passengers of the vehicle were armed, he said. “We can’t totally blame them,” Albayalde told a media briefing, adding that he relieved the chief of Mandaluyong police of his command pending the investigation. “We are not hiding anything here. We’re not discounting the possibility ... that there may be overkill or violation of our POP [police operational procedures].”

TURKEY

Suspected extremists caught

Police yesterday detained 29 suspected Islamic State members in Ankara, state media said, in a fresh operation after arresting about 120 suspects nationwide a day earlier as security is tightened ahead of the new year. About 500 police officers took part in simultaneous raids across the capital, and many of those detained were foreign nationals, state-run Anadolu agency reported. It said prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 46 people and that materials seized in the raids indicated that some of the suspects had made preparations for an attack over the New Year holiday. During New Year’s celebrations a year ago, a man with an assault rifle shot dead 39 people at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that shooting, one of a series of attacks believed to have been carried out by the extremists and also by Kurdish militants in the past couple of years.