Explosion injures 10 at St Petersburg supermarket

AP, ST PETERSBURG, Russia

At least 10 people were injured on Wednesday by an explosion at a supermarket in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city and the site of a deadly subway bombing this year.

The Investigative Committee of Russia, the nation’s top investigative agency, said a device containing 200g of explosives went off at a storage area for customers’ bags.

The device was rigged with shrapnel to cause more damage, the agency said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain in the city’s northwest Kalininsky District.

Investigative Committee local branch director Alexander Klaus said 10 people were hospitalized with injuries.

St Petersburg governor spokesman Andrey Kibitov tweeted that the injured were in satisfactory condition and one had been discharged from hospital.

While officials stopped short of branding the explosion as a terror attack, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia that oversees counterterrorism efforts said it was coordinating the search for suspects.

Viktoria Gordeyeva, a St Petersburg resident who walked past the supermarket shortly after the explosion, said people were afraid to enter other stores in the area.

“There was no panic, but people were reluctant to enter a nearby drug store and a grocery store,” Gordeyeva said.

Local resident Marina Bulanova, a doctor, heard the explosion and rushed to the market to help treat anyone who might be hurt.

Ambulance crews had already taken those injured to city hospitals by the time she arrived, she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned US President Donald Trump earlier this month to thank him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St Petersburg, Putin’s home town.