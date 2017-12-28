Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

‘Comfort women’ row open

A 2015 agreement with Japan over South Korean women who were forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels failed to meet the needs of victims, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha said yesterday. Kang apologized for the controversial deal as a public-private panel appointed by her unveiled results of an investigation into it. The investigation concluded that the dispute over “comfort women,” a Japanese euphemism for the women forced to work in wartime brothels, could not be “fundamentally resolved” because the victims’ demand for Japan’s legal compensation had not been met. The South Korean government is to review the result of the investigation and translate it into policy after consulting victims and civic groups that support them, Kang told a news conference.

UNITED STATES

Drone used to deliver drugs

A Southern California couple used a drone to deliver illegal drugs to their customers, authorities said. Benjamin Baldassarre and Ashley Carroll were charged on Tuesday with possessing controlled substances for sale and child endangerment. Police arrested the couple on Thursday last week after neighbors suspected they were selling drugs. A drone delivered drugs to customers at a nearby parking lot, authorities said, adding that the customers would then drive by the couple’s home and throw their payments on the lawn. The child endangerment charges were filed because Baldassarre’s nine-year-old daughter lived in the home, where police said they found syringes and drugs believed to include methamphetamine, LSD-laced candy and powdered fentanyl.

CHINA

CCP to discuss constitution

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is to meet next month to discuss amending the constitution and to talk about the ongoing fight against graft, state media said yesterday, ahead of March’s expected passing of a new law against corruption. Fighting deeply ingrained graft has been a key policy plank for President Xi Jinping (習近平) in his first term in office, and that battle is expected to take on a new hue with the setting up of the National Supervision Commission as he begins his second term. Trial work has already begun for that commission, which is likely to be formally codified in law in March at the meeting of Beijing’s largely rubber-stamp parliament.

MYANMAR

Reporters’ detention extended

A court yesterday extended the detention of two Reuters journalists and set their trial date for Jan. 14 on charges of violating state secrets. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested on Dec. 12 for acquiring “important secret papers” from two policemen. The police officers had worked in Rakhine State, where abuses widely blamed on the military have driven more than 630,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee into neighboring Bangladesh. The charges are punishable by up to 14 years in prison. “We are just working as journalists. ... We never violate journalism ethics,” Wa Lone said as he and his colleague were led out of a police van into the courtroom in Mingalardon, on the outskirts of Yangon. US, UN and EU officials are among those calling for their release. Dozens of Burmese journalists appeared at the court wearing black T-shirts as part of a protest against the journalists’ arrests.