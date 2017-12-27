Agencies

Beijing tops ‘green’ index

The National Bureau of Statistics yesterday published its first “green development” index, listing regional governments that promote environmentally friendly development, with Beijing coming out top, though it came second-to-last in a survey of public satisfaction. The heavily polluted capital was first in the ranking of 31 provinces and regions for last year, followed by Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, while Tibet and Xinjiang were the lowest-ranked regions. Hebei Province, which surrounds Beijing and is home to several cities with some of the worst air pollution in the world, ranked 20th. While Beijing was top in the green index, it came in 30th out of 31 regions in a separate survey of public satisfaction with the environment published along with the “green” index data on the statistics bureau Web site. Tibet came in first in public satisfaction with the environment.

Frigate tracks Russian ship

A Royal Navy frigate escorted a Russian warship on Christmas Day as it passed close to British territorial waters, the Ministry of Defence said yesterday, at a time of strained relations between London and Moscow. The HMS St Albans monitored the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the North Sea, “keeping track of its activity in areas of national interest,” it said in a statement. The St Albans, a Type 23 frigate, was deployed on Saturday to track the Russian vessel and was to return to its Portsmouth base yesterday. “I will not hesitate in defending our waters or tolerate any form of aggression,” Minister of Defence Gavin Williamson said in a statement after the incident. “Britain will never be intimidated when it comes to protecting our country, our people and our national interests.” The ministry said the patrol ship HMS Tyne also escorted “a Russian intelligence-gathering ship” through the North Sea and the English Channel on Sunday.

Shanghai to limit population

Shanghai is to limit its population to 25 million people by 2035 as part of a quest to manage “big city disease,” the State Council said on its Web site late on Monday. The goal to control the size of the city was part of Shanghai’s masterplan for 2017 to 2035, which the government body had approved, it said. “By 2035, the resident population in Shanghai will be controlled at around 25 million and the total amount of land made available for construction will not exceed 3,200km2,” it said. State media has defined “big city disease” as arising when a megacity becomes plagued with environmental pollution, traffic congestion and a shortage of public services, including education and medical care.

Two arrested over fire

Police have arrested the owner and the manager of a building in the city of Jecheon where 29 people died in a fire on Thursday last week, accusing the pair of multiple safety lapses, including blocked exits and malfunctioning sprinkler systems. At least 20 of the victims were women who were overcome by toxic fumes in a second-floor sauna. Jecheon police have only identified the owner by his last name, Lee, and the manager, Kim. Both men are in custody in Jecheon after being arrested on Sunday, police announced yesterday. They face charges of committing involuntary homicide by professional negligence, while Lee also faces charges of violating fire safety regulations. Police said that Lee has retained a lawyer, while Kim has not.