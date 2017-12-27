Thousands protest pardon for Fujimori

AFP, LIMA

Peruvian police on Monday fired tear gas and clashed with protesters marching against the pardon of ailing former president Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Sunday ordered the pardon of Fujimori and seven other prisoners on humanitarian grounds, once again placing himself in the middle of a political crisis just days after he avoided impeachment.

On Monday, protesters called for the resignation of Kuczynski, who later defended his decision in a televised message to the nation.

“Out, out PPK! Out, out PPK!” angry demonstrators chanted in reference to the president, who had promised during his electoral campaign the previous year that he would not free Fujimori.

“Fujimori, murderer and thief. No to the pardon!” read one of the signs held by the protesters.

Relatives of victims of Fujimori’s brutal rule took part in the march.

“We are here as relatives to reject this illegal pardon, because it does not correspond to the gravity of the crimes,” Gisella Ortiz, representative of a group of families of victims, told reporters.

A strong force of anti-riot police moved through the streets of Lima and sought to prevent the demonstrators from heading to the clinic where Fujimori is hospitalized, firing tear gas canisters and erecting barricades to disperse them.

A cameraman from the state television station TV Peru was beaten by police and was being treated in hospital, the station’s president, Hugo Coya, wrote on Twitter.

Defending his decision, Kuczynski said: “I am convinced that those of us who feel democratic should not allow Alberto Fujimori to die in prison, because justice is not revenge.”

“It is about the health and chances of life of a former president of Peru who, having committed excesses and grave errors, was sentenced and has already completed 12 years” in prison, he said.

The president had earlier said his decision to grant the pardon relied on a medical evaluation that Fujimori suffered a progressive and incurable illness and that conditions in prison “represent a grave risk to his life.”

However, the move came after Fujimori’s son, Kenji, drained votes away from a parliamentary bid on Thursday last week to impeach Kuczynski on suspicion of corruption, sparking speculation the pardon was political.

The condition of Alberto Fujimori, 79, was “delicate” and “a decision will be made” based on how he responds to treatment at the Centenario Clinic, a doctor at the facility, Alejandro Aguinaga, told reporters.

He said there was no prospect of Fujimori leaving soon.

The former president on Saturday was transferred from his cell to a clinic due to low blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat.

“He remains in intensive care. His condition is favorable, but other tests are necessary,” Aguinaga said.

The former president had already undergone scans of his brain and heart, he said, adding that the cardiac problem was accentuating “various degenerative pathologies.”

Fujimori has been hospitalized on several previous occasions, the last time in September, and has had heart, back and stomach trouble, as well as several operations to remove cancerous growths from his tongue.

He has spent more than a decade in prison for ruthlessly cracking down on political rivals, and for ordering dozens of murders and overseeing other brutal tactics.